Packers WR Matthew Golden facing weight of expectations thanks to ESPN

If Matthew Golden isn’t the offensive rookie of the year, he just might be considered a bust by some national pundits. While the award is largely given to quarterbacks, if Golden outshines Travis Hunter and Tetairoa McMillan as a receiver this season, he could end up being the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

ESPN is putting those types of expectations on Golden, who was the rare first-round receiver selected by the Green Bay Packers. Golden is in a great situation to thrive, which is why ESPN is probably putting lofty expectations on him to have the most receiving yards of any rookie.

In Green Bay, he’s with a young quarterback in Jordan Love, who has proved he’s talented. He’s also going to be the sure-fire option for Love this season. The Packers have largely operated as a receiver-by-committee type of team since they lost Davante Adams. With Golden, they now have a true No. 1 receiver to go to. It also means, he can’t afford to not have a standout season.

Matthew Golden expectations could be setting him up for failure in rookie season

It’s good to have lofty expectations for a player, especially one selected in the first round. That said, first-round receivers who usually pan out are the ones who were freak athletes in college. Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb and Marvin Harrison Jr. are the names that come to mind.

Not that Golden can’t fit into that mold, but he wasn’t at that elite level they were in college. That said, there’s nothing stopping him from developing into that type of player. But aside from Jefferson and Lamb, the other two were taken inside the top five. Golden was selected with the No. 23 pick.

If he doesn’t play at an elite level as a rookie, it doesn’t mean anything other than he was a rookie. It’s hard to stand out in the NFL and especially as a rookie. Malik Nabers had a phenomenal season, considering his quarterbacks were Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito and Daniel Jones.

Golden is in a much better situation, which is why I expect him to have a standout season. But I won’t go as far as ESPN to say that he has to be the best one out of the receivers selected ahead of him. Nor will I say he’s a bust if he doesn’t lead all rookie receivers in receiving yards.

The Packers got their guy. But let’s not add any pressure before he even takes an NFL snap. Golden will probably have a great year with Love and Matt LeFleur as his head coach. But if he just has an okay season, that shouldn’t be a knock against him either.