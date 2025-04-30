Paige Bueckers and Dallas Wings already face a roster problem that must be addressed

The Dallas Wings were one of the worst teams in the WNBA last year, which meant that there were going to be plenty of moving pieces for the organization this offseason. Not only do they have a new head coach in Chris Koclanes, but the roster is massively overturned from 2024.

Rookie Paige Bueckers will almost certainly be the team's go-to player this season after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft. General manager Curt Miller also acquired DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith and Tyasha Harris this offseason as well, and retained guard Arike Ogunbowale.

However, the team lost Satou Sabally, Odyssey Sims and Teaira McCowan from last year's squad, which means the Wings face a difficult challenge heading into the year.

The Dallas Wings are very short on frontcourt depth

As far as the backcourt is concerned, Dallas has plenty of depth. Bueckers and Ogunbowale will be the starters, and Tyasha Harris will be a solid backup. Carrington can also play guard and a player like JJ Quinerly can learn the ropes early in her career while not being thrust into action.

The frontcourt, however, is a completely different story. The Wings lost 6-foot-7 McCowan, 6-foot-4 Sabally, and 6-foot-2 Howard last season, all of whom averaged double-digit points per game. To replace them, the team has two rookie centers who have never played a minute of WNBA basketball.

Dallas does have a slew of solid forwards in NaLyssa Smith, Myisha Hines-Allen and Maddy Siegrist, but only Smith is above 6-foot-3 in this group. A lack of depth in the front court could plague this team, as they are heavily reliant on Smith to handle players like A'ja Wilson and Brittney Griner without getting into foul trouble.

The team missed the boat this offseason when players like DeWanna Bonner, Brittney Griner, Nneka Ogwumike and Tina Charles were all available on the open market.

Instead, the team will rely heavily on a thin rotation of forwards and hope that either of the team's rookie centers can emerge or rookie forward Madison Booker can play bigger than her 6-foot-2 frame.

Because the frontcourt is a bit concerning, the Wings will likely need to play a bit smaller and rely on their speed and outside shooting ability. As far as defense, they'll need to work together to stop the WNBA's best post players. It will be an uphill battle for this up-and-coming team, but let's see what coach Koclanes has up his sleeve.