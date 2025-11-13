Paige Bueckers is playing Connect Four on the basketball court

It's hard to put together a better rookie campaign than Paige Bueckers did with the Dallas Wings last season. She filled up her trophy case, stockpiling multiple noteworthy accolades: All-Star, All-WNBA, All-Rookie, Rookie of the Year.

She dominated individually, averaging 19.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists on .477/.331/.888 splits. That's fifth in scoring for the entire league and ninth in assists. She was only 17th in usage and 10th in turnover percentage (10.6), speaking to Buecker's remarkable economy on the floor. She didn't stumble into the careless mistakes you'd expect from a rookie. She made the absolute most of her touches, with her finger on the pulse of everything Dallas did offensively.

Bueckers was the No. 1 overall pick after an accomplished career at UConn, which ended with a championship in 2025. She's one of the brightest young stars in basketball.

Last season was far from idyllic for the Wings, however. A league worst 10-34 record led to the firing of head coach Chris Koclanes. In his place, Dallas has brought in Jose Fernandez, a longtime amateur coach who spent the last six years at the University of South Florida, where he built one of the best mid-major programs in the country.

There is a different set of expectations now. The rookie glow has worn off, and Bueckers will be expected to lead the Wings to contender status in the WNBA. With a new coach, a new system, and new pressure, Bueckers is ready to hit the ground running.

She spoke with FanSided from the Hasbro Game Zone, made in collaboration with Hasbro and Amazon. After a few rounds of supersized Connect Four with Wings teammate Maddy Siegrist, here's what Bueckers had to say on her mentality and the season that lies ahead.

Paige Bueckers wants to build a new culture and new standards in Dallas

Dallas took something of a gamble on Fernandez, who has zero WNBA experience and who spent his college career out of the Power Five limelight. He made quite the reputation for himself at South Florida, but there's an ocean of difference between the AAC and the WNBA. For her part, though, Bueckers is confident in what Fernandez brings to the table.

"I think Coach Fernandez has a lot of experience and can help us get better and continue to compete," she told FanSided.

And that is the goal, ultimately. To compete. The Wings are in a unique position, coming off a last-place finish, but headlined by one of the true superstars of the sport. There are a lot of eyeballs on Dallas basketball in general. Cooper Flagg on the Mavs, Bueckers on the Wings. A pair of No. 1 picks tasked with dragging their respective franchises out of dank basements and into the competitive stratosphere.

"I’m not really setting any expectations, just looking to build and continue to get better each day," Bueckers said when asked about her individual goals and expectations in year two.

That said, she understands the importance of setting the tone early under a new head coach.

"When there is a new coach and system, it’s important to build the culture and standards we want to be a part of from the jump," she said. "I am looking forward to learning new things from Jose – the excitement about the future is real."

And future feels awfully bright. One perk of the worst record in the WNBA is the best odds for the No. 1 overall pick, which means Dallas should be adding another premier young talent next to Bueckers next season. Various WNBA mock drafts peg UCLA center Lauren Betts as the favorite to claim that No. 1 spot, although Dallas and UConn fans will certainly bookmark Huskies two-guard and Bueckers' former backcourt running mate, Azzi Fudd, as an appealing possibility.

How Paige Bueckers is channels Connect Four on the court

Bueckers spent part of her weekend playing Connect Four with teammate Maddy Siegrist at the Hasbro Game Zone. On the surface, it's a great bonding opportunity for two teammates who factor heavily into the Wings' long-term plans. Siegrist, 25, missed time last season with a knee injury, but when healthy, she's an excellent downhill finisher and spot-up shooter on the wing.

For Bueckers, however, Connect Four bears meaningful parrellels to the basketball court. It's just another realm of competition, after all, and she has as strong a competitive streak as you'll find in the WNBA.

"There are definite similarities in terms of using strategy, getting better with repetition, and then the overall idea of just competing and wanting to win," she told FanSided. "I would say I'm competitive in all aspects of life and that carries into board games."

Of course a point guard would take to a strategy game that's all about mapping out the board and connecting dots, literally. WNBA point guard duties are a bit more complex, of course, but Bueckers is flexing her mental muscles. And yet, by that same token, board games give her a chance to disconnect (pun not intended, but appreciated in retrospect) and spend time away from her (extremely popular and publicized) day job.

"I played Connect Four a lot growing up, with friends and family," she said. Later, when asked about engaging in friendly competition with family and friends, Bueckers added: "Family and friend time is the best. It just lets you decompress from life a little and have fun, bond, and compete."

Paige Bueckers' rise to WNBA stardom is only just beginning

Bueckers is a singular talent. If there's a star built to carry this Wings franchise to the promised land, so to speak, it's the 24-year-old Minnesota native. Bueckers made an immediate and deeply felt impact as a rookie. Her size for the point guard position, blended with slick handles and preternatural court vision, made the adjustment to pro ball virtually seamless. And this is only the beginning.

Bueckers will get better. When asked about what exactly she's working on this offseason, Bueckers expressed a desire to tighten the screws on what already feels like an airtight offensive skill set.

"There are a lot of areas I want to get better at this offseason," she said. "I’m working on tightening up a lot of things offensively and continuing to add to my bag, which is really exciting."

A deeper bag, a more poised and polished approach. That's what all second-year players strive for, but it's an especially tantalizing proposition with a star of Bueckers' caliber. She's already so far ahead of the curve. Sooner than later, the curve will break, and she may very well stand alone.

Wings fans — and basketball fans — should be extremely excited about what the future holds for Bueckers.