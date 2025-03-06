Panthers could get even scarier before Stanley Cup playoffs if they land top deadline target

The Florida Panthers are the reigning Stanley Cup champions, and they continue to be scary this season. Right now, they’re tied with the Toronto Maple Leafs for the best record in the Atlantic Division and the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. The Panthers are a serious threat to make it to their third-consecutive Stanley Cup Final.

Ahead of the trade deadline, the Panthers have been actively seeking ways to improve their already stacked roster, especially with Matthew Tkachuk on the long-term injured reserve list for the rest of the regular season. Tkachuk going on the LTIR cleared $9.5 million in space. They hope to have him back for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Could a big move be on the horizon for the Panthers?

The Panthers have expressed interest in top trade target Mikko Rantanen.

As the Hurricanes continue to engage in Rantanen trade discussions, I’m told by multiple sources that the Panthers are one of the teams that have expressed serious interest. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) March 6, 2025

Panthers could cement themselves as a bigger threat with this trade

With Rantanen not wanting to sign an extension with the Carolina Hurricanes before the trade deadline, they’re open to dealing him. Several teams are interested, with Florida recently emerging as a realistic landing place.

Since Tkachuk’s injury is why they could use a top-six winger, the Panthers probably would not have a problem with Rantanen being a rental. They are not very likely to re-sign him due to roster construction and cap space. If the Hurricanes try to move Rantanen before the deadline and he decides against signing an extension, some other suitors might not be okay with that. The Panthers should be more than fine with that.

If the Panthers were to acquire Rantanen, they would be able to replace Tkachuk’s offensive production and physicality. This is just what they need to stay fierce down the stretch as they fight for the Atlantic Division title and gear up for the playoffs.

When it comes to what the Panthers can offer in return for Rantanen, it’s tricky. They don’t have any first, second or third round picks in the 2025 NHL Draft. They have a second round and third round pick in next year’s draft. As for the NHL roster, the Panthers’ current group is gelling, so general manager Bill Zito would have to consider carefully who to move. A prospect would likely be in the package.

While the Panthers are in on the Rantanen conversation, so are several other teams. If the Hurricanes do decide to trade him, the Panthers would have to beat multiple teams to acquire him.