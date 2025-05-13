Paralympic silver medalist Ali Truwit makes Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut

From Paralympic pools to magazine pages, Ali Truwit continues to make waves as one of 15 elite athletes featured in the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. The 24-year-old swimmer captivated the world at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, claiming two silver medals and setting American records just 16 months after having part of her leg amputated in a shark attack.

Now, Truwit's SI appearance marks a significant milestone as only the third amputee ever featured in the publication's history. But her journey to the issue was a harrowing one.

Ali Truwit's journey to the swimsuit issue

Swimming came naturally to Truwit, who grew up swimming and competed at Yale University. But her love for the sport was tested.

On May 24, 2023, just two days after graduating, Truwit was attacked by a shark while snorkeling off the coast of Turks and Caicos with her teammate Sophie Pilkinton. The two swam around 70 yards back to their boat after a bull shark bit off Truwit’s left foot at the ankle. Truwit underwent multiple surgeries, including transtibial amputation below her left knee.

After staying quiet about her experience for eight months, Truwit eventually appeared on media outlets, using the opportunities to correct sensationalized media narratives.

“Sophie and I saved ourselves,” Truwit told Sports Illustrated. “We fought a shark, we swam 70 yards, footless and bleeding back to a boat. We saved ourselves. And that was such a healing thought to me, that I could take this bad thing that happened to me and use it for good.”

Silver medal triumph in Paris

Despite the profound impact of the attack, Truwit qualified for the 2024 Paris Paralympics after competing in the 2023 U.S. Paralympic Swimming National Championships in December 2023. And her remarkable story garnered attention from unlikely places. The night before the women’s 400m freestyle S10, Truwit received a phone call from an unknown number. On the other end? None other than Tom Cruise.

“He got on the phone and was like, ‘You’ve worked so hard to get to this point. You’ve already achieved so much, in and out of the water, and I encourage you to go out there and enjoy it. And relish in all of the support and all that you’ve already done and feel so proud of where you are,’” she recalled. “And that was the exact message I needed in that moment.”

The next day, she won the silver medal. Later, she also won the silver medal in the 100m backstroke S10. In both races, she set new American records , swimming faster than she did before her amputation.

“The two silver medals were amazing. The two American records were really special,” Truwit said. “And being able to stand on the podium and watch the American flag be raised just felt so special.”

Breaking barriers in Sports Illustrated

Now, after a year filled with accomplishments, Truwit adds another to her list with her appearance in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit print issue. She is only the third amputee to appear in the swimsuit issue, after Brenna Huckaby in 2018 and Lauren Wasser in 2024. Shot last November, Truwit hopes the photos become a source of inspiration for young girls.

“I hope when people look at these photos, and the issue as a whole, I hope they see the power, strength, and beauty in female athletes. And I hope young girls look at these photos and see that all bodies are beautiful, whether you’re an athlete or whatever you look like,” she said. “There’s strength and power and beauty within you too.”

Interested in learning more about Ali Truwit’s story? Check out her photos and the rest of the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition online.

Why We Play features stories about the power of sports to bring us together, overcome obstacles, make positive change and reach everyone. Read more here.