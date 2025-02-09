Pat Riley's emotional last-ditch plea to keep Jimmy Butler in Miami could not have backfired more
Jimmy Butler is officially a member of the Golden State Warriors after weeks of tension between Pat Riley and the front office. The six-time All-Star will now join forces with Draymond Green and Stephen Curry in their final push toward a championship.
As Butler continues to look for greener pastures in the Bay Area, the Heat are left to regroup after losing one of their franchise cornerstones.
In a last-ditch effort to retain Butler, reports from the Athletic revealed that Riley got really emotional in their final meeting, even shedding tears in an attempt to convince Butler to stay in South Beach.
Pat Riley broke down in tears to keep Butler in Miami
Butler saw through the tears, reportedly viewed Riley as "unhinged," according to league sources aware of the meeting, and was further convinced to leave. Now, he'll suit up for the Warriors, where he signed an extension that will keep him with the franchise through the 2026-27 season.
It's a bitter ending for the Butler-Riley relationship. Butler elevated their ceiling during his time with the Heat, transforming them into a title contender. However, despite going to the NBA Finals twice, they ultimately fell short of their goal.
Butler's relationship with Riley fell through the cracks this past off-season after Riley made comments regarding Butler trash-talking and the amount he was playing. The organization's reluctance to give Butler a contract extension only fueled the flame, setting the stage for his eventual departure.
The Heat managed to get a decent return for Butler, acquiring Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, and first-round picks in the blockbuster trade. The move kept them competitive enough to compete with some of the best teams in the East.