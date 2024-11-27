Patrick Mahomes can add to his GOAT argument over Tom Brady with Chiefs Week 13 win
Tom Brady is considered by most to be the greatest player in NFL history. Not only is he a seven-time Super Bowl champion, but he leads all quarterbacks in stats like games started, completions, attempts, yards, and passing touchdowns. Brady is arguably the greatest winner in NFL history, and his longevity is unmatched in the sport.
Brady played 23 seasons for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and if we're being honest, it felt as if he could still continue on even when he retired. He was that dominant.
As great as Brady was, and he is clearly the GOAT, his GOAT status is not cemented forever. Someone will eventually surpass him, and Patrick Mahomes appears to be as well-positioned as anyone to be that guy. A Kansas City Chiefs win on Black Friday against the Brady-owned Las Vegas Raiders would only help him inch closer to the current GOAT.
Patrick Mahomes can add to GOAT resume with win over Tom Brady-owned Raiders
Beating the 2024 Raiders is far from an impressive feat. In fact, if Mahomes were to lose to the 2-9 Raiders who are on a seven-game losing streak and just lost their starting quarterback for the season in front of a national audience, that'd be the most embarrassing loss of the season. While a win is the expectation, it'd mean a lot for Mahomes personally.
With a win, Mahomes would earn the 100th NFL victory of his career. With one more win, he'd pull off that feat in just his eighth season. For reference, Brady holds the current record for most wins in eight seasons with 100 on the nose, including both regular season and postseason. Mahomes needs one more win to tie Brady's mark and two to pass him. What better way for Mahomes to tie the current GOAT than to beat the team that Brady owns part of?
Mahomes still has a long way to go to catch Brady's 251 regular season wins and 35 playoff wins, but given the fact that he's already one win away from 100 wins overall, he's on track to make things interesting in that regard if he can have some longevity. Mahomes being just 29 years old helps his case.
Brady will be considered the GOAT for awhile, but with how talented Mahomes is, combined with all of the winning he's already done and continues to accomplish, it's hard for him not to hear the footsteps. Winning his 100th game faster than Brady did will only get him closer to GOAT status, even if the movement is slight.