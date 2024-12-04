Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs could get even scarier next season with early draft target
By Mark Powell
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has just one glaring weakness this season, and it's not even his fault. Yes, the one thing Mahomes doesn't have on his side is time. That could be time in the pocket, time to make a decision or even time to extend plays. Again – none of this is his fault.
Rather, Mahomes offensive line – particularly on the left-hand side – hasn't kept him up right this year. The mix of Kingsley Suamataia, a second-round pick from BYU who Andy Reid tabbed to start right away, and Wanya Morris haven't been enough. D.J. Humphries has also gotten some reps, but thus far he hasn't proven to be reliable enough to protect Mahomes blind side on a regular basis.
Patrick Mahomes blind side has become a glaring issue for the Chiefs
The Chiefs have won back-to-back Super Bowls. There is little to complain about. Protecting the franchise's best asset where he's most vulnerable does feel important, though, and while I wouldn't raise any alarms just yet, it's notable. Andy Reid has a slightly more optimistic approach.
"We've got young guys that were working in there, and so, you know, the growth, they're going against good players, and the good ones have gotten probably the better of us. But it's things that these guys will learn from and they can bank for the future and get themselves better, and I think they'll help us down the road," Reid said.
Chiefs should invest in Josh Simmons of Ohio State
There's always a chance the Chiefs have the wrong young players, but I won't insult Brett Veach like that. The good news for Kansas City is that even if Suamataia and Co. don't work out long-term, there is a tackle in the 2025 NFL Draft class who could. Ohio State tackle Josh Simmons is going pro.
Simmons is the 22nd-ranked player in the 2025 draft class, per the 33rd team. He's represented by Drew Rosenhaus. The only red flag for Simmons is that he underwent season-ending knee surgery after Ohio State's game against Oregon, but he is expected to make a full recovery by training camp.
Investing more assets into the offensive line should be at the top of Veach's list this offseason regardless of how the season ends. Doing so through the draft – and perhaps developing Suamataia in the process – makes a lot of sense.