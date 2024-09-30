One 2024 NFL Draft pick every team already regrets and why
By Nick Villano
Kansas City Chiefs - Kingsley Suamataia
Second Round Pick
It is not good when the left tackle for the best quarterback in the NFL can’t last a month at the position when injuries aren’t a factor. It’s even worse when Andy Reid gave a rookie that opportunity, and he squandered it in two weeks. Kingsley Suamataia was benched ahead of the Chiefs' tilt with the Atlanta Falcons.
Suamataia’s technique seems to be the major issue. His feet aren’t moving at the right pace, and his hands aren’t initiating contact with the defender in the right spot. It’s causing him to start his blocking scheme at a disadvantage. This leaves the Chiefs trying to pick up the slack, and since Suamataia is covering Patrick Mahomes’ blindside, it becomes much more important.
The Chiefs offense hasn’t been very good despite their 3-0 record. Suamataia is losing to his opponents, and it’s usually on the first move. That’s a disaster, even when Mahomes is in the pocket. Maybe some time on the bench will allow him to see the field in a different aspect, and hours and hours of tape will show him the technique that’s failing him and his quarterback. He’s a second-round pick, so maybe he has time to develop more, but it hasn’t been a good start.