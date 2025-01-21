Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs have learned lesson Lamar Jackson is clearly still fighting
Taking care of the football has always been a priority when it comes to football. This postseason, that aspect has been magnified by some impressive numbers when it comes to the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and the playoffs overall.
Unfortunately, it’s a lesson that hasn’t been learned by John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens. Sunday’s 27-25 loss to the Bills at Orchard Park saw the reigning AFC North champions give up the pigskin three times. Tight end Mark Andrews had a forgettable outing with a lost fumble, to go along with that dropped game-tying two-point conversion attempt late in the fourth quarter.
The other two miscues (interception and lost fumble) came via quarterback Lamar Jackson, whose postseason resume has been plagued by costly mistakes. The Ravens are 3-5 in the playoffs with the two-time NFL MVP at the controls. In those eight outings, he’s thrown for 10 scores and run for three touchdowns. He’s also been picked off seven times, and lost four of his seven fumbles.
To put that in perspective, Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes has started 19 postseason contests. He’s thrown 42 TD passes, run for five scores, and committed a total of nine turnovers.
Chiefs in midst of impressive streak that keeps them clear of Ravens fate
The numbers show that Mahomes does a great job come playoff time when it comes to taking care of the football. Andy Reid’s club is in the midst of quite the run when it comes to avoiding mistakes.
The reigning Super Bowl champions gave up the football at least once in each of their first eight games this season and in nine of their first 10 contests. They’ve been perfect when it comes to securing the ball ever since. This postseason, the Houston Texans turned over the ball three times in their 32-12 win over the mistake-prone Chargers. The last nine teams to win in the playoffs have committed zero turnovers — quite the mind-boggling number.
Then there are the Bills, who look to knock off Reid and Mahomes in the playoffs for the first time in four tries. Sean McDermott’s club tied the NFL record for fewest turnovers in a season (8) in 2024, and did not give up the ball in the wins over the Broncos and Ravens. That’s a mere eight turnovers (all by Allen) in 19 contests.
It should be quite the clash at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday between two clubs that are quite familiar with each other. Keep in mind that the Bills handed the Chiefs their first loss of the season, 30-21, in Week 11 at Orchard Park. Interestingly enough, Mahomes was picked off twice in that game — marking the last time Reid’s team turned over the ball this season.