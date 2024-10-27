Patrick Mahomes has a second Travis Kelce for perfect revenge game vs Raiders
By Mark Powell
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is the Tom Brady of his era for many reasons, much of which has to do with his play on the field. However, Mahomes is also tremendous at finding bulletin-board material. In fact, the Chiefs thrive on just that.
It's tough to find too many doubters after winning back-to-back Super Bowls, but despite their undefeated record to start the 2024 season, Mahomes has looked...surprisingly human. A rematch against the Las Vegas Raiders – a rival who shocked the Chiefs just last Christmas – offers plenty of opinions.
This past July, the Raiders mocked Mahomes with a Kermit the Frog puppet, which while hilarious also provided a 'poking the bear' element I would've personally avoided. Vegas plays in the same division as Kansas City, which means the Chiefs will get two opportunities at revenge. The first will come on Sunday.
Why did the Raiders mock Patrick Mahomes?
Antonio Pierce added a fresh layer of hate to the Chiefs-Raiders rivalry when he mocked his own 'Jordan Rules' for the Kansas City superstar QB.
"We've got the Jordan rules and what I'm calling, from now on as long as I'm here, the Patrick Mahomes rules," Pierce said on The Rush podcast. "So, you remember when Jordan was going through it with the Pistons, ... The Pistons used to whup his ass. Any time he came to the hole? Elbows, feeling him, love taps. We touched him. We're in the head, mentally, physically, emotionally, spiritually, I'm touching you. So, I showed those guys Jordan getting his ass whupped."
If that were the end of it, perhaps the Chiefs would've forgotten by now. Yet, an image of a Mahomes puppet the Raiders used during training camp went viral.
The Raiders may have defeated Mahomes last season at an inopportune moment, but this is not the guy you want to provoke. Trust me on that one.
Patrick Mahomes has a new weapon to torture the Raiders with
The Chiefs traded for Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, thus adding another weapon for Mahomes to play with. The Chiefs receiving corps has been decimated by injury. Hopkins is no longer elite – as in a former three-time All-Pro – but he should prove useful in Andy Reid's offense. One AFC executive compared Hopkins to tight end Travis Kelce, which is utterly terrifying.
Per Dianna Russini, Hopkins is “essentially the WR version of Kelce as a route runner. It may not always look like it does on the diagram, but he finds a way to get open and most of the time finds a way to catch it."
We wish the Raiders the best of luck, but this might not end well.