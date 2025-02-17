Patrick Mahomes will hate how much bulletin-board material he accidentally gave Eagles
By Austen Bundy
Super Bowl LIX took an unexpected turn with the Philadelphia Eagles absolutely dominating the Kansas City Chiefs from start to finish down in New Orleans. The 40-22 final score does not do justice for the Philadelphia defense and the clinic it put on.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions (one of them a pick-six) and was sacked six times for 31 yards. The Eagles pass rush was an angry bunch and there's a very interesting reason behind it.
In one of their final meetings ahead of Super Bowl LIX, defensive captain Lane Johnson gave his teammates a pep talk that reminded them of very motivating bulletin board material the Chiefs provided two years prior.
Eagles kept the receipts and made Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs eat their words in Super Bowl LIX
In a behind-the-scenes segment from "Unscripted," Johnson told his teammates to remember Kansas City's victory parade from 2023 after it defeated Philadelphia in Super Bowl LVII.
"They're gonna get f----d up tomorrow," Johnson declared. "Just remember their shirts in their parade a few years ago, keep that in mind as you're annihilating [Mahomes'] a-- tomorrow."
Some may remember the Chiefs' offensive linemen wore t-shirts with "0 sacks" printed on the front during their parade, boasting about Philadelphia's inability to reach Mahomes in the backfield.
Clearly, that was motivation enough. While some star players stay out and watch the confetti fall for their opponents, all Philadelphia needed was to be reminded of some braggy shirts from two years ago and it translated to a defensive masterclass in the Super Bowl. Mahomes posted a career-worst 11.4 QBR and posted a majority of his 257 passing yards in the fourth quarter when the game was well out of reach for Kansas City.
The Eagles went at the kings and they did not miss. Now they have to be careful they didn't provide any bulletin board material at their parade in case we get a rubber match down the road.