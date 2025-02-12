Out of control Patrick Mahomes slander is exactly what Chiefs dynasty needed
By Mark Powell
Much like Tom Brady before him, Patrick Mahomes has proven he is not perfect. In fact, he's proven it twice. Mahomes is 3-2 in his first five Super Bowl appearances. It's the same record as Brady before the quarterback we now refer to as the GOAT embraced his supervillain aura, winning another four Lombardi trophies in the latter stages of his career.
Mahomes could very well do the same. He is just 29 years old, after all, which is important to keep in perspective. It's fair to acknowledge Mahomes still has plenty of work to do to surpass the likes of Brady, while noting he is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time already. Sports media coverage tends to center around the greatest-of-all-time argument, but there is no shame in being one of the other guys, especially if you're Mahomes, who still has the majority of his prime to make up for a bad Sunday night in New Orleans.
We are a society of hate watchers, though, so Mahomes collapse on Sunday set an all-time ratings record. America and football fans couldn't get enough of Mahomes latest loss. It was a feat few saw coming, but didn't want to miss out on – a cultural revelation, if you will. Much of the response on social media towards Mahomes has not been kind since the game, which is exactly what the Chiefs need heading into a busy offseason. Revenge is on their mind.
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have more motivation than they need for 2025
We all love to play Monday morning quarterback, myself included. Tuesday and Wednesday are typically meant to walk back those takes. Take a deep breath – Mahomes isn't going anywhere. Heck, he even said it himself after the game.
"Appreciate all the love and support from Chiefs Kingdom," Mahomes wrote on social media. "I let y’all down today. I’ll always continue to work and try and learn and be better for it...we'll be back."
And I have little reason to doubt him. Mahomes had a historically-bad game, with a -1.36 EPA per dropback in the first half. He was also facing one of the best defenses in football, which themselves had one of the best performances in Super Bowl history through three quarters (-103 percent DVOA).
The NFL is Mahomes league until further notice. The Eagles victory speaks to the parity the NFL offers, which is why it's among the most popular sports in the world. But Mahomes has plenty of good football left in him, and is on championship pace with the greatest quarterback I've ever seen despite his dud on Sunday.
Let's all keep it together, and avoid giving the Chiefs even more motivation than they already have.