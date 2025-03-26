The Patriots are the biggest losers of Russell Wilson's signing with the Giants

The NFL free agency has slowed significantly since it began. Still, some notable free agents are waiting and looking for a new home. Of the free agents that were remaining as of the morning of March 25, where quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers will end up has become something to watch because their futures were tied together depending on where they would land.

Later that evening, one of the dominoes finally fell as Wilson signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants. The move comes after they signed Jameis Winston to a two-year deal. But make no mistake, Wilson was signed to be their starting quarterback. Winston is the primary backup while New Jersey native Tommy DeVito, who also returned on a one-year deal, is No. 3 after becoming a fan favorite in 2023 when he won three consecutive games.

The signing of Wilson ended their pursuit of Rodgers, who was released by the New York Jets after two tumultuous years. As for Rodgers, he is now down to either Pittsburgh or retirement, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The question for the Giants is whether the signing of Wilson and Winston will prevent them from drafting Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders with the No. 3 overall pick. Ironically, the Giants might end up drafting Sanders' teammate from Colorado, which might not sit well with one team.

And that could hurt a team that could use Hunter on their team. Specifically, the New England Patriots.

Travis Hunter could end up going to the New York Giants if they choose to stick with their quarterback room

Drafting Travis Hunter would give the Giants another big-time prospect from the same school as Sanders. Hunter, who won last season's Heisman Trophy playing cornerback and wide receiver, wants to play both ways in the NFL. And what better place to do it than in the Big Apple? The Giants can use him in some offensive packages alongside Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, and Jalin Hyatt. As a cornerback, he will fit nicely with free agent signee Paulson Adebo and a former first-round pick, Deonte Banks.

The Patriots are picking 4th overall, one spot behind the Giants. If Hunter goes to the Giants, it is certainly not the end of the world for the Patriots. The Patriots could end up with either Will Campbell or Armand Membou, who could protect Drake Maye's blind side for a decade, or draft Abdul Carter, who could thrive under Mike Vrabel's system as an edge rusher.

But Hunter could be that one potential superstar who would bring excitement, both offense and defense. Looking at the Patriots offense last season, adding Hunter would provide even more help for quarterback Drake Maye, even after they signed Stefon Diggs. The Patriots need a superstar, and have not had one since Tom Brady left.

But if they miss out on drafting Hunter, the Patriots organization and their fans know they can blame Wilson and the Giants for destroying their dream.