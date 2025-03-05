Patriots are coming to desperate realization with Drake Maye way too late

The New England Patriots are entering the desperation zone. They know how important it is for them to acquire a true No. 1 option for Drake Maye. That positional upgrade could be key in Mike Vrabel turning this team around in one season.

But have they become too desperate at this point? The latest report, though it’s not 100 percent confirmed, is that the Patriots reached out to the Philadelphia Eagles to see if they would entertain a move for AJ Brown. That certainly qualifies as desperation, as Super Bowl winners don't usually part with their No. 1 targets.

The good thing though is that they know how important it is to find that primary receiver. Them showing interest in Brown means they’d prefer a veteran over a rookie receiver. It also means they could be scrambling with the Cincinnati Bengals throwing the franchise tag on Tee Higgins.

Not all should be lost on Higgins, though. A franchise tag is temporary and in the Bengals case, a last ditch effort to buy time in contract negotiations between the sides.

New England shouldn’t give up on Tee Higgins pursuit despite the franchise tag

Just because the Cincinnati Bengals have tagged Higgins for the second straight season, doesn’t mean all hope is lost for the Patriots. It’s pretty clear around the NFL world he was priority No. 1 for the Pats.

But Cincinnati tagging Higgins is more of a stalling tactic than a means to an end. After all, they aren’t any closer to inking a long-term deal. And the fact that Ja’Marr Chase isn’t locked down long term either should raise alarms about that situation.

If the Patriots truly want to show just how desperate they are, they should put together a convincing enough package to make the Bengals think about a tag-and-trade scenario. I’m not quite sure what that package would contain, but it could be intriguing.

The Patriots showing interest in Brown is a sign that they are desperate to get an elite wide receiver. That’s not a bad thing at all, the problem is, their desperation may not pan out. I’m sure the Washington Commanders trading for Deebo Samuel opened their eyes.

Now they have to scramble to find that elite prospect. They may not want to rely on a rookie to be the go-to option right now, which is why they’re being aggressive in finding a veteran. Unfortunately, it may be a little too late to find the perfect receiver to pair with Maye.