Patriots cut candidate already getting pushed harder in OTAs

OTAs are an important time for players who are fighting for a spot on a given team's 53-man roster to show out. Several New England Patriots receivers, including Kayshawn Boutte, have a lot to prove in this year's OTAs. His chances of making the team likely took a small hit based on what transpired at OTAs on Tuesday.

Guys like Javon Baker, Kyle Williams, and Efton Chism III opened some eyes in a big way, raising their stocks. Boutte didn't necessarily underwhelm, but if the stock of other receivers rise, his falls.

Williams made a great catch on a deep ball. Baker beat standout corner Christian Gonzalez, and he did so in impressive fashion. Chism had more receptions than anybody. All of these players showing out, while veterans like Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins didn't participate, and while Boutte didn't seem to do anything of note makes his job of making the team harder.

Kayshawn Boutte's odds of making Patriots take a hit thanks to standout performances

The Patriots might not have a superstar WR1 for Drake Maye to force-feed, but they have depth. Tons of it. This offseason, the Patriots added Diggs and Hollins in free agency, and added Williams in the third round of the NFL Draft. They also signed Chism alongside a pair of other wideouts immediately after the NFL Draft concluded. Those six receivers were added to Boutte, Baker, Ja’Lynn Polk, DeMario Douglas, Kendrick Bourne, and John Jiles, who were already on the team.

To put it simply, there are at least 10, if not more, wideouts legitimately fighting for what will likely be seven roster spots at most. Where Boutte slots in on the depth chart ahead of the preseason could be decided by what transpires at OTAs.

Douglas was their leading receiver last season. Diggs and Hollins were both given multi-year deals in free agency. Williams was drafted with a Day 2 pick. Those four wideouts are almost certainly locks to make the team. Boutte is going to have to push as hard as he ever has to defeat the others in the running.

Boutte was their second-best receiver last season, recording 43 receptions for 589 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games, and he did so after not playing much of a role the season prior. He's certainly a player worthy of being on the team, but again, the depth is tough to ignore. For Boutte to solidify his spot, he's going to have to impress. He didn't do so as much as others on Tuesday.