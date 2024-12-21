Patriots galaxy-brain move would jumpstart Operation Help Drake Maye early
More has gone poorly than well for the New England Patriots in the 2024 NFL season as their 3-11 record would suggest, but there have still been some bright spots. None of these bright spots are bigger than the play of Drake Maye.
The Patriots, understandably, were hesitant to play Maye, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, even when he was clearly the most talented quarterback on the team, because of the pieces around him. The offensive line is abysmal, and the skill position talent is practically non-existent.
Jacoby Brissett wound up struggling so mightily to the point where the Patriots felt as if they had no choice but to turn to Maye. Early returns with the 22-year-old have been promising.
He has completed 68.5 percent of his throws for 1,898 yards and 12 touchdowns in his 10 appearances (nine starts) in his rookie season. He has done well despite seemingly everything working against him, giving Patriots fans hope that he is, indeed, their future under center.
If Maye is going to ever succeed in New England, though, the Patriots are going to have to get him a lot more help. Addressing the offensive line and wide receiver rooms would go a long way toward not only his development but the team's development as a whole. Claiming Diontae Johnson off of waivers might help Maye immensely.
Patriots can help Drake Maye's development by claiming Diontae Johnson off of waivers
This wouldn't be the cleanest move by any means. It's pretty rare for a 3-11 team to add a veteran off of waivers in Week 16 of the regular season. Johnson is also only on waivers because his behavior with the Baltimore Ravens was unacceptable. There might be drawbacks, but the Patriots should still consider doing this.
Adding Johnson would give Maye a more talented receiver than he has had all season long. In his seven games with the Carolina Panthers, Johnson had 30 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns. That was with Bryce Young and Andy Dalton throwing him the ball, and with a team that didn't stand a chance in most of those games.
New England's best wide receiver this season has been DeMario Douglas who has totaled 55 receptions for 508 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games. In half of the games, Johnson has just 150 fewer yards and more touchdown receptions than Douglas despite playing in an even worse situation than New England's.
This isn't to say Johnson is a bonafide WR1, but he's so far beyond what the Patriots have in their receiver room. He wouldn't singlehandedly turn things around in New England, but again, he'd bring much-needed talent to the receiver room.
No risk comes from a move like this. If it doesn't work out, the Patriots can let Johnson walk in free agency after the season. If it does work out, the Patriots would see more development from the most important player in the franchise. It isn't likely, but if the Patriots want him, chances are, no team ahead of them in the waiver order will end up claiming him first.