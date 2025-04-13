Patriots draft position makes them sneaky winners of Derek Carr injury

The New England Patriots have the perfect answer on what to do with the No. 4 pick. The New Orleans Saints announced Derek Carr is dealing with a shoulder injury that could cause him to miss some time.

It’s the perfect news for the Patriots who are probably better off trading their No. 4 pick and trading down in the NFL Draft. The Saints could wait until their ninth pick to get a quarterback, but is it worth the gamble?

New England doesn’t need a quarterback right now so if the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants opt to draft skill players over Shedeur Sanders – assuming the Tennessee Titans draft Cam Ward – the Patriots might be better off trading back.

The New Orleans Saints know what they have to do with their first round pick, but will they take the gamble in not trading up?

The Saints would be foolish not to trade up to make sure they get Shedeur Sanders. While three of the first four picks in the NFL Draft are rumored to not be a quarterback, that opens up the chance for Sanders to slide in this draft.

New Orleans could wait it out and possibly draft Sanders at No. 9. But why do that when the Patriots have just as much interest in trading back as the Saints should have in moving up. That’s why the Patriots are the winners of the Derek Carr injury.

New England probably won’t get Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter, which seemingly felt like that was going to be their move. This means they'll probably draft an offensive lineman with their first pick. They don’t need the No. 4 pick to do that.

The New York Jets, the San Francisco 49ers and even the Las Vegas Raiders could be intrigued enough to draft a quarterback, though it’s not likely. Because it’s a possibility, that’s why the Saints should look into trading up to get Sanders.

The Browns have turned to Joe Flacco (again) and the Giants have Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. Neither team is showing they’re going to draft a quarterback. That’s why the Patriots should seriously consider getting a deal done to swap picks with the Saints.

It makes the most sense after the Carr injury news and is a best case scenario for both sides.