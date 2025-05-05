Patriots failed draft pick hanging on by a thread entering OTAs

The vibes around the New England Patriots haven't been this high in a while. There's real confidence around Drake Maye and Mike Vrabel, who feel like the anchor points of a long-term winning franchise.

And yet, a productive offseason naturally leads to questions, specifically about roster construction. New England has dramatically remade Maye's wide receiver room, which was long overdue. In the process, however, the Patriots raised several questions about the immediate future of 2024 second-round pick Ja'Lynn Polk.

Polk arrived in New England as the 34th overall pick a year ago. He was tremendously hyped as Michael Penix Jr.'s favorite target at Washington, leading many to believe Maye had his locked-and-loaded No. 1 target for the next decade.

We can't overreact to a single season, but Polk did not deliver on expectations. He was basically an afterthought in a universally maligned WR room, collecting 12 receptions on 33 targets across 15 games. He finished the campaign with 87 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Not exactly the dream outcome for a future No. 1 wideout.

Now, New England has brought in lots of outside talent to bolster the WR room, which leaves Polk on the roster fringe after a single season in the pros.

Patriots put Ja'Lynn Polk on notice ahead of OTAs after busy offseason

New England brought in several talented wide receivers this offseason, most notably Stefon Diggs. Last season was snakebitten for Diggs, but he was paid handsomely and he figures to emerge as Maye's most dependable target on day one.

The Patriots also brought in an established supplementary weapon in Mack Hollins, who gives Maye a classic big-play, contested-catch weapon at 6-foot-4 and 221 pounds. Hollins joins other holdovers from the prior Patriots regime, such as DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte and Kendrick Bourne, who all eclipsed Polk in the route tree last season.

As the cherry on top of Polk's disappointment, New England selected Washington State wideout Kyle Williams with the 69th overall pick a couple weeks ago. So, a former college rival who figures to immediately supplant Polk in the WR pecking order. Williams has a lot of fans in the Patriots front office and he's coming off of a dominant senior season with the Cougars.

All that leaves Polk way down on the Patriots depth chart ahead of OTAs, which begin in late May. It's way too early to write off Polk at 23 years old — for all we know, he could dominate camp and work his way back up Maye's priority list — but the writing is certainly on the wall. If Polk does not improve his standing quickly, he won't just fall out of the Patriots' regular rotation. He could end up off the roster altogether.

Such are the perils of underperformance as an NFL rookie. Polk was a massively talented and productive college receiver who landed in what felt like a dream situation alongside Maye in Foxboro. Now, a year after his selection was praised by draft experts far and wide, it's starting to feel like Polk is next up on the chopping block.