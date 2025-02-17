3 Patriots free agent targets to reach another level in 2025
The New England Patriots came into the 2024 season with some of the lowest expectations in the league. Many around the league anticipated the Patriots to win less than three games on the season with some even floating the idea that New England could go winless. But they managed to scratch across a 4-13 record, which may not seem like much, but given the state of the Patriots roster, it's a huge win.
The Patriots faithful have hope going into the offseason. Rookie quarterback Drake Maye looked great in his first 12 career starts. He was under center for three of the Patriots' four wins in 2024.
The Pats hold the No. 4 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft as well as four picks in the first three rounds. This top selection will be used to select a potential star who will likely come in and start right away. The Patriots also have the most available cap space in the league by quite a wide margin. If there's a player they want, they can afford to go get him.
Which free agents could New England target this offseason to take their team to the next level in 2025?
3. WR Chris Godwin
The biggest need for the Patriots is at wide receiver. Their entire wide receiver core needs to be revamped and upgraded as they look to turn the page to the Drake Maye era in New England. They could also look to bring in a running back and some offensive lineman, but it's more likely they use the NFL Draft to upgrade those positions. They can find quality pieces there in the second, third, fourth, and fifth rounds.
At wide receiver, the Patriots would likely target veteran options, specifically one that they could acquire for cheaper than his production would be. Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver Chris Godwin fits this bill perfectly.
Godwin, 28, is coming off a season in which he only played seven games due to injury. In those seven games, he was as dominant as ever, registering 50 catches for 576 yards and five touchdowns. He was likely headed for over 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns if he could have stayed healthy. Unfortunately, he would go down with a dislocated ankle that would end his season prematurely.
He's likely to sign a massive deal this offseason, but it won't be as big as it should be due to his injury in 2024. The Patriots have the money to steal him from the Buccaneers and it's a move they should definitely look to make.
2. CB D.J. Reed
As the Patriots look to add on offense, it's also important to note they could make some additions on defense. At cornerback, Christian Gonzalez has looked like a budding CB1 in the NFL, but their CB2, Jonathan Jones, is set to enter free agency. Cornerback is definitely a position they could look to upgrade this offseason.
The first place they could grab a cornerback is the NFL Draft. With the fourth pick in the upcoming draft, it's increasingly likely New England could pick Travis Hunter if he's available. In free agency, they could look to sign New York Jets star cornerback D.J. Reed.
Stealing Reed would be a win-win for the Patriots. Not only would they be adding a star cornerback, but they would be taking him from a division rival. The Jets are likely to be aggressive in trying to retain Reed, but they don't have as much money to spend as the Patriots do. Adding both Hunter and Reed would give New England one of the best cornerback rooms in the league.
1. WR Tee Higgins
The Patriots need to add a wide receiver, and Godwin would be a solid option for them to pursue. But the best option for New England to chase is Cincinnati Bengals free agent Tee Higgins. Higgins is the WR1 of free agency and it's not necessarily very close. The 26-year-old pass catcher isn't even in his prime yet, but he's still looked like a budding star in the Bengals' high-powered offense.
Higgins posted 73 catches for 911 yards and ten touchdowns during the 2024 season. These would be good stats for a wide receiver two in the NFL by itself, but Higgins did it in just 12 games as he missed five contests with injuries. Not to mention he was playing behind the triple crown winner and WR1 of the NFL, Ja'Maar Chase.
If Higgins lands in New England as Maye's top option, he could record well over 135 targets in a 17 game season. If he can stay healthy, it wouldn't be surprising to see him break 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns in a single season as the top option on offense.
This is exactly the kind of move the Patriots need to make if they want to trend in the right direction. They have the money available to give Higgins a four- or five-year deal worth well over $100 million.