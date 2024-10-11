Jacoby Brissett has Drake Maye's back despite disappointment over benching
The New England Patriots dropped their fourth straight game on Sunday, falling in frustrating fashion to the lowly Miami Dolphins. That loss turned out to be the breaking point for head coach Jerod Mayo, who named Drake Maye, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, as the team's starting quarterback, taking over for Jacoby Brissett.
At this point, going from Brissett to Maye shouldn't be a shock. Maye looked better than the veteran Brissett in the preseason, and Brissett has, for the most part, looked overmatched as New England's starter.
While the veteran can understand Mayo's decision, that doesn't mean he isn't disappointed.
"I don't think words can really describe how tough it is,' Brissett said, via ABC 7 in Boston. "I told somebody this the other day, 'I've been through harder things in my life. I'm sure this won't be the last time I go through something hard. So I'll be all right.'"
Thankfully, the disappointment doesn't look like it's going to impact Brissett's ability to be a teammate and a leader. He says he's going to have Maye's back.
"No malice in my heart towards (Maye)," Brissett said, h/t CBS Sports. "I just want the best for him and very excited for him."
This is the best possible news that the Patriots could've gotten. They signed Brissett specifically to be a mentor and leader for the entire Patriots team in the midst of a rebuild, but Maye in particular.
At the end of the day, it isn't as if the Patriots are making this decision to start Maye just because of where he was taken in the draft. The driving force is clearly behind Brissett's struggles, which is entirely in Brissett's control.
Through five games, the 31-year-old has completed 58.5 percent of his throws for 696 yards, throwing for two touchdowns and one interception. He has, by virtually any statistic, been one of, if not the worst quarterback in the league. New England, despite a solid defensive effort to begin the year, ranks 31st in yards per game and 31st in points per game. Obviously, it's really hard to win that way.
While Maye transitions into the starter role, it's crucial for him to have a veteran who has been with several teams and in virtually any situation to learn from and lean on. Brissett being open to being the mentor he was brought in to be even without playing is huge, and can help Maye's transition more seamless.