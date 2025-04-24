Patriots may have tipped their draft plans for No. 4 pick

LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell is the clear-cut betting favorite to go fourth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. That pick currently belongs to the New England Patriots, who roster a talented young quarterback under center in rising second-year pro Drake Maye. With that in mind, the logic for oddsmakers is clear and logical: Protect the passer.

Keeping Maye upright is New England's top priority, hence the connection to Campbell, a three-time All-SEC lineman coming off a consensus All-American campaign. However, intel -- from multiple outlets -- indicates they may have been too expressive with their affinity for the LSU star. And if the leaves are reading correctly, the Patriots will call his name when they're on the clock No. 4.

Patriots all but reveal their plan to select LSU OL Will Campbell with the No. 4 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler revealed that Patriots brass members have traveled to Louisiana "in recent days" to meet with Campbell. The insider notes that New England's front office is doing eleventh-hour due diligence before dotting its i's and crossing its t's.

Moreover, CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones reported that "there has been little doubt" Campbell will be New England's next left tackle. Nothing he's heard suggests otherwise, further eliminating suspense over the Pats' plans to choose the 21-year-old.

So much for smoke screen season and being discreet. The Patriots appear to be all-in on Campbell, even though his arm length and wingspan (or lack thereof) have raised positional concerns. There's doubt about whether he can be a long-term blindside protector; many believe moving to right tackle or kicking inside to guard could be beneficial.

But regardless of what we or anyone else may think of Campbell, how the Patriots view him matters most. And based on first-year head coach Mike Vrabel's definitive assessment that he's a left tackle, they ostensibly feel good about the LSU product. New England has a vision for maximizing Maye, and it feels safe to say his presence factors into the equation.

Despite an outstanding collegiate résumé, skepticism surrounding Campbell's physical attributes lingers. A three-year starter at LSU, he's undeniably been battle-tested, lining up against (and beating) current/future stars in college football's most dominant conference, the SEC. The Patriots are seemingly prepared to bet on the tape.