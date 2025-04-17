Patriots need to come to Will Campbell realization before draft night or else

The New England Patriots are scrambling. What was almost the perfect situation for NFL Draft night has turned into a nightmare for Mike Vrabel’s squad. When the season ended, the Patriots were in the best situation of anyone picking in the top 5.

They could truly go best player available without the pressure of getting a quarterback. As the offseason unfolded, the New York Giants, who have the No. 3 pick, addressed their quarterback situation by signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.

The Cleveland Browns, which have the No. 2 pick, signed Joe Flacco and traded for Kenny Pickett, signaling they’re not looking at a quarterback either.

That left the Patriots as the odd team out with the No. 4 pick with Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter probably gone by the time New England’s on the clock, they have to decide how to handle their pick.

Mike Vrabel already said the team is going to get the best players they can. But does that mean they plan on reaching with the No. 4 pick instead of exploring their options?

New England is going to realize they are reaching on Will Campbell and hopefully it’s before draft night

If New England is thinking about drafting Will Campbell, they should consider trading back. Taking him at No. 4 contradicts Vrabel’s draft strategy of getting the best player available. Campbell isn’t the No. 4 player in this year’s draft and it’s not really up for debate.

In a Sports Illustrated story, Albert Breer made a great point. For Campbell to be taken with the No. 4 pick, he’d have to have Joe Alt, Paris Johnson and Penei Sewell-level talent. Campbell doesn’t.

This draft isn’t necessarily tackle heavy. This is a draft where if you need an EDGE rusher, you get one the first chance you get. If the Patriots don’t have a second best pass rusher they want with the No. 4 pick, they need to trade back.

If they want to focus on the offensive line, they need to trade back. This would allow them to get draft capital on top of still getting Campbell without gambling with the fourth pick.

The Patriots could screw up this draft by picking Campbell at No. 4. It would effectively put them from the best situation entering the draft to the worst.