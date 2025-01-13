Patriots Mike Vrabel hype video might not prove what New England thinks it does
The New England Patriots knew before the season even ended who they wanted to lead the franchise into the future, and on Sunday they got their man, agreeing to terms with former defensive standout Mike Vrabel to become the team's new head coach.
It's clear that Robert Kraft felt as though Vrabel becoming available was a unique opportunity, one that he couldn't afford to pass up — even if it meant betraying long-time Patriot Jerod Mayo just one year after promoting him to the top job. And given Vrabel's connection to the franchise and impressive resume with the Tennessee Titans, you can certainly understand why.
But amid all the hubbub surrounding Vrabel's return to the NFL, it's been underdiscussed whether he actually should be as in-demand as he is, and whether it's the right move for New England to bring him home. And it's a question worth asking, especially given how the Patriots are framing this move.
Mike Vrabel hype video shows Patriots still hopelessly clinging to Bill Belichick era
Not long after word broke of Vrabel's hiring, the Patriots made it official, tweeting out a hype video to confirm the move. Notably, though, that hype video didn't have much of anything to do with his coaching career, let alone his tenure in Tennessee. Rather, it was an extended walk down memory lane — one that will play great with fans in the moment but maybe doesn't reflect the best priorities from Kraft and Co.
The thing that got the Patriots into this mess in the first place is an over-reliance on the glory days, a desperate clinging to the Bill Belichick era — whether that was literally hanging on to Belichick too long or installing his hand-picked replacement into the top job despite a paucity of experience. This feels like an organization in need of not just a new head coach but a cultural reset, a program that will bring it into 2025 and demonstrate how to win big in a new era of football.
Of course, this could all just be reading a bit too much into a bit of fan service. But it's worth noting that Vrabel's resume isn't exactly bulletproof: Yes, that AFC Championship Game appearance in Tennessee was fun, but it's not like the Titans were moribund before he got there; the team was coming off a playoff appearance and a 9-7 record. And while Vrabel put together two double-digit win seasons, he also saw some serious slippage in the two seasons before his firing.
If the Patriots are hiring Vrabel because they believe in him as a CEO, a Dan Campbell type who can make smart hires and steer the ship, more power to them. But if they're doing it because he reminds Kraft of the good old days and cuts a good sound bite, they could be in trouble.