Patriots not beating the allegations that they were always going to hire Mike Vrabel
The New England Patriots' head coaching search felt like a sham from the beginning.
Sure, New England spoke with multiple candidates. Ben Johnson, perhaps the most coveted coordinator on the market, deigned to converse with the Patriots' brass. He isn't speaking with every team. Pep Hamilton and Byron Leftwich received in-person interviews, but neither felt like a serious candidate, which led to questioning of New England's seriousness about the Rooney Rule.
In the end, though, it's going to be Mike Vrabel. It was always Mike Vrabel. We have seen plenty of teams zero in on their next head coach early in the process, but most make an effort to feign a thorough and well-considered search. The Patriots aren't even trying to hide their tunnel vision on Vrabel.
Now, we are approaching the finish line. With a mandate for a "quick resolution" to their search, the Patriots are already entering what appears to be the final stage of negotiations with Vrabel.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Robert Kraft has begun discussing contract terms with Vrabel, who remains the "heavy favorite" to lead New England's locker room next season.
Patriots are already talking contract numbers with top head coach candidate Mike Vrabel
This shouldn't surprise anybody. The Patriots clearly value the history and lineage of their great organization — even if Bill Belichick was more or less cast out. Jerod Mayo was plucked directly from the Belichick coaching tree, a Super Bowl champ turned defensive assistant. Vrabel is another Belichick disciple, with three Super Bowl rings from his playing days and a spot in the Patriots Hall of Fame.
Unlike Mayo, however, Vrabel has experience as a head coach and a strong track record to bank on. He led the Tennessee Titans to four straight winning seasons, including a trip to the AFC Championship Game in 2019. Vrabel's Nashville tenure ended with back-to-back losing seasons, but there was a much deeper rot infesting that organization. Vrabel was not "the problem," so to speak.
Vrabel has been a coveted asset on the coaching carousel ever since Tennessee bid adieu. He took 2024 off, sticking to an advisory role in Cleveland, but now he's ready to get back in the saddle. The Patriots almost make too much sense. Vrabel understands the culture and the organization. There's a preexisting relationship there. Factor in his proven success as a head coach, and it's no wonder New England was so laser-focused on Vrabel from the jump.
Now, will the Patriots regret not conducting a serious search? Potentially. Vrabel isn't the only qualified option on the market, and basically handwaving the Rooney Rule is a bad look. But, at the end of the day, New England will be hiring a competent head coach who tends to inspire greatness in his players. That he can maybe continue the "tradition" of Patriots football, whatever that entails, is gravy.
Now, let's see if the Patriots can give Vrabel a team that's worthy of his reputation. Drake Maye looks the part of a franchise quarterback, but New England needs a lot of pieces around him. A lot. Otherwise, Vrabel will be tasked with resurrecting a rather dire roster.