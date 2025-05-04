Patriots rookie may force young WR off New England’s roster

The New England Patriots are undergoing a significant amount of turnover this offseason — and perhaps for good reason. New England won only four games in each of their past two seasons, marking their lowest single-season win total since 1992. Their stagnant offensive unit ranked last in passing yards and produced the second-fewest total offensive yards.

Revamping the offense was a clear priority in the team’s first offseason under new head coach Mike Vrabel. The Patriots signed seven offensive veterans in free agency, including wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins. They added offensive prospects with their first four selections in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The new offensive additions have generally been welcomed with optimism and hope for a brighter future. Yet, for the team’s aging and unestablished veterans, the new rookies pose a significant threat. Each new prospect represents a younger and cheaper alternative ready to claim their roster spot.

Kayshon Boutte could struggle to find a roster spot in New England

Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is among the many players facing pressure this offseason, especially after the Patriots selected Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams with the No. 69 overall pick.

Boutte was one of New England’s most productive wide receivers in 15 games last season. He finished fourth on the team in receptions (43) while trailing only Douglas and tight end Hunter Henry in receiving yards (589). Despite his connection with rookie quarterback Drake Maye, Boutte was named as a potential trade candidate in April. Although New England ultimately ended up not moving the third-year wide receiver, Williams could push him further down a depth chart that has suddenly gotten much deeper this offseason.

Second-year quarterback Drake Maye had a promising rookie campaign considering his supporting cast. He’ll have more time to operate behind a rebuilt offensive line this season, and a refurbished wide receiver room should allow him to find plenty of open targets for easy completions.

Diggs will immediately become New England’s top wide receiver and Hollins will get his fair share of snaps on the perimeter. Demario Douglas will likely remain in the starting lineup after leading the team in receiving yards last season. Since the Patriots will also prioritize giving Williams as much work as he can handle in his rookie season, Boutte may struggle to find a role on the offense. The fifth spot on the depth chart will likely be filled by 2024 second-round pick Ja’Lynn Polk, leaving Boutte to battle with Kendrick Bourne and Javon Baker for one remaining spot on the 53-man roster.

Baker, a 2024 fourth-round pick, caught just one pass for 12 yards in 11 games, but New England has made it clear that they’ll give last year’s rookies a “clean slate” under the new coaching regime.