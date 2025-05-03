Patriots rookie sleeper to watch at minicamp after going undrafted

The New England Patriots have watched their offense deteriorate ever since Tom Brady left for sunnier skies in Tampa Bay. In 2024, New England finally hit rock bottom and finished as the worst-ranked passing attack in the league.

There’s plenty of blame to go around for the Patriots’ offensive woes. The team neglected its offensive skill position talent for years, as if Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe would elevate the team’s production like Brady once did. The offensive line also fell apart, and New England made few attempts to remedy the situation outside of selecting left guard Cole Strange in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Last year, de facto general manager Eliot Wolf made promises of a splashy free agency period, only to realize that talented players no longer had any incentive to play in New England’s harsh winters.

After years of a downward trajectory, the Patriots finally gave fans a reason to be optimistic about the offense this offseason. Wolf learned from his mistakes and managed to retool most of the offensive roster. The most significant additions came during the 2025 NFL Draft, which the Patriots began with four offensive selections over the first two days.

Lan Larison could be next great Patriots third-down running back

While LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell will receive most of the spotlight in minicamp, an undrafted free agent could prove to be one of the team’s best additions. After the final pick of the draft, the Patriots quickly signed UC Davis running back Lan Larison to a one-year contract with $175,000 in guaranteed money.

Larison was projected to be a sixth- or seventh-round pick before he slipped through the cracks and went undrafted. The 6-foot, 215-pound running back spent five seasons with the Aggies, where he emerged as the team’s standout offensive player.

Larison’s versatility was on full display as he surpassed 1,000 rushing yards and nearly recorded 1,000 receiving yards in each of his final two collegiate seasons. He finished his last season in the Big Sky Conference with 1,465 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on 284 carries (5.2 yards per carry), while adding 62 receptions for 847 yards and six scores. He also completed five of nine pass attempts for 45 yards and a passing touchdown. Larison's contributions helped lead UC Davis to an 11-3 record that included a nine-game winning streak.

Versatile running backs were a staple of the Patriots dynasty. New England’s passing game saw significant contributions from unheralded players like Kevin Faulk, Danny Woodhead, Shane Vereen and James White. Larison will have to learn to be more patient as rushing lanes develop and clean up some issues with ball security, but he could emerge as a complementary third-down player in New England’s bolstered backfield.

After ranking last in run-block win rate in 2024, New England should be able to find more success on the ground behind an improved offensive line this season. New England signed 11-year veteran right tackle Morgan Moses and former Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury in free agency before adding Campbell with the fourth overall pick. Veteran guards Mike Onwenu and Strange will likely round out the starting lineup while third-round rookie Jared Wilson serves as a valuable backup.

Maye should find more time within the pocket to operate behind his new offensive line, and the bolstered skill-position talent around him could open up space underneath for a player like Larison. Of course, the rookie will have to earn his spot first: Along with Larison, the Patriots also selected Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson with the No. 38 overall pick in the second round. The two rookies will join a running back room that currently includes veterans Rhamondre Stevenson, Antonio Gibson and Terrell Jennings.