Patriots veteran at risk of being replaced by a rookie after the draft

The NFL Draft is generally regarded as a time for optimism and hope. Hundreds of collegiate players earn an opportunity to realize their life-long dream, and fans are given an opportunity to hope — or at least pretend — that their favorite team finally found the missing piece to turn around their fortunes.

But for aging veterans and unestablished backups, the NFL Draft serves as a threat. Each prospect represents a cheaper and younger alternative looking to take a roster spot. That especially holds true for a team like the New England Patriots, who are looking to revamp their stagnant offense under a new coaching staff.

Despite being a former linebacker, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel clearly prioritized the offense during his first offseason at the helm. New England added plenty of perimeter talent for quarterback Drake Maye, and those new additions will inevitably result in significant turnover — and some roster changes may come as a surprise.

Patriots rookie WR could end Kayshon Boutte's time in New England

Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is among the many players facing pressure to perform this offseason, especially after the Patriots selected Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams with the No. 69 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Boutte was relatively productive through 15 games last season. He finished fourth on the team in receptions (43) while trailing only Douglas and tight end Hunter Henry in receiving yards (589). Despite his connection with Maye last season, Boutte was named as a potential trade candidate prior to the draft in reports that indicated the Patriots were open to trading any playing from the previous coaching regime. Although New England ultimately ended up not moving the third-year wide receiver, the addition of Williams will push him further down a depth chart that has gotten a lot deeper this offseason.

Williams was brought in to bolster a lackluster wide receiver room alongside veterans Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins. The next two spots on the depth chart will likely be filled by Demario Douglas, the team’s leading receiver in 2024, and Ja’Lynn Polk, a second-round pick in last year’s draft. That would create a battle between Boutte, Kendrick Bourne and Javon Baker for one remaining spot on the 53-man roster.

It’s hard to imagine the Patriots simply cut ties with one of Maye’s favorite targets, but New England could find it difficult to carve out a role for Boutte with Diggs, Hollins and Douglas commanding targets. If Williams contributes as a rookie, Boutte will likely find himself buried on the depth chart. At that point, a trade could become even more likely.

Williams compiled 2,040 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns during his two seasons with the Cougars, and he brings big-play upside and speed to an offense that finished as the third-worst scoring unit in 2024.