Patriots veteran has an insane Drake Maye comparison after just a few games
The New England Patriots lost 20-17 in overtime against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon, but not before Drake Maye gave everybody visions of a better future. The reigning No. 3 overall pick led a game-tying drive in the fourth quarter, which ended with this miraculous touchdown pass to Rhamondre Stevenson as time expired.
Maye was able to stay on his feet for 11.82 seconds before lofting the TD pass to Stevenson as he fell to the earth. It was an incredible display of athleticism as New England's wideouts struggled to generate separation, and it landed Maye in rarified air.
Maye's remarkable dime featured the second-longest gap between snap and throw since 2016, behind only Jayden Daniels' Hail Mary pass from a week ago. In case you needed any more proof that this crop of rookie QBs has something special.
Unlike Daniels, however, Maye was five yards from the goal line in a high-pressure situation. This wasn't a three-man rush on a 60-yard bomb, with half the defense all the way downfield. This was a real pass rush in a condensed space, and Maye was able to avoid several would-be tacklers to deliver a perfect throw under duress.
It wasn't his best game overall, as Maye completed 29-of-41 passes for 206 yards, that single touchdown, and two costly interceptions. But, the flashes with Maye are always there, even as he struggles behind New England's patchwork offensive line.
After the game, Patriots DT Davon Godchaux offered a rather lofty comparison for his rookie quarterback.
Drake Maye earns Josh Allen comparison after Patriots loss
When it comes to tall, mobile, ultra-athletic quarterbacks, there isn't a more glowing comparison than Josh Allen. It's clear that Maye has the respect of his teammates, and the broader point of Godchaux's argument is wholly believable. There's a good chance Maye gets to the point where folks want to play with him, especially with such a historic franchise.
That said, it's a bit silly to throw around Josh Allen comparisons after a loss to the Titans. I am partial to Maye's impressive tools and commendable attitude, but he (and New England) has a long way to go before he's operating anywhere close to the level that Allen is.
It's probably worth remembering how we used to talk about Allen, though, before his ascent to perennial MVP contention. As a rookie, Allen threw more interceptions (12) than touchdowns (10) and had folks wondering if his decision-making was too erratic to compete in the NFL. He had all the tools, but it took a minute for Allen to get his footing. Maye is ahead of the curve in that sense. He's far more poised and precise (six touchdowns, three INTs through four starts) than rookie Josh Allen, even if Allen probably wins a foot race.
The name of the game with QB development is patience. Somebody can probably teach the Colts a lesson by drawing the through-line from Josh Allen to Anthony Richardson. Just because your uber-talented, first-round quarterback doesn't have his act together after five games, that does not mean he can't gradually improve with time and experience. Allen was eventually able to mitigate his mistakes without sacrificing the freewheeling, aggressive spirit that makes him special. Maye should hopefully be able to follow a similar arc.
It's unclear if Maye can reach MVP heights in the NFL, but he's already playing like a rock-solid quarterback on arguably the worst team in the league, so there's reason to believe.