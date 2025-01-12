Paul George’s bored comments raise alarm bells after another brutal 76ers loss
When the 76ers acquired Paul George they believed he could be the versatile player capable of bringing their squad together for a championship run. Instead, the veteran wing is playing the most inefficient basketball of his career as Philadelphia slogs through a season of fits and starts.
George's most recent comments will not do him any favors with the team's fan base. He told the media that he is "bored" when asked to play center. He's been asked to do that frequently in recent weeks by head coach Nick Nurse to help boost the offense via a small ball lineup and take pressure off of Joel Embiid to play so many minutes.
The former All-Star wing might feel more mentally stimulated when playing at his customary spot on the wing, but his mediocre play this year should encourage him to keep his thoughts to himself. George is shooting under 42 percent from the floor this season which represents the worst mark of his career in which he's played a meaningful amount of games. He is helping the 76ers with his overall floor game but his shooting struggles have hamstrung Nurse's offense for long stretches.
Paul George needs a better mentality for 76ers to turn season around
In his age-34 season George does not seem to have the same level of athleticism that helped him overcome shooting slumps earlier in his career. He still gives the 76ers length on the wing but his defense is no longer the impactful skill it was just a few seasons ago. George is now best suited to play the four rather than the two or three against quality opposition.
The 76ers are hoping that George gets in the flow once he gets more opportunity to play with the full compliment of the team's healthy players. Embiid's presence in the low block gives him a lot of space to operate on the wing. More minutes and better production from Tyrese Maxey would also prevent teams from giving help against George from the top of the key.
It's still imperative that George take more responsibility for the team's struggles. If he still wants to be considered a superstar he needs to play like one. Part of that calculus will be showing the mental maturity to stay engaged no matter what position he's playing. Even if he's asked to play center he needs to play with more energy to help get the 76ers back into the playoff picture.