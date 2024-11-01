Sixers' $212 million bet on Paul George is looking increasingly risky
The 2024-25 NBA season is in full swing, and Sixers fans have yet to see Paul George take the court after suffering a knee injury during a preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks. Granted, injuries are a part of the game, but for it to happen so quickly should draw some concern.
The Sixers acquired the nine-time All-Star in the offseason when he signed a four-year, $212 million contract as a free agent–putting him in the mix with star center Joel Embid and up-and-coming guard Tyrese Maxey to form a big-three.
Despite Maxey having a breakout season, the Sixers still lacked scoring off the wing and were eliminated in the second round of last year’s NBA Playoffs 2-5 by the New York Knicks.
To contend with the Boston Celtics and Knicks in the Eastern Conference, the Sixers required an additional star player. The addition of George gives the Sixers the edge of having another playmaker, a strong wing defender and opens space for Embiid around the low and high post.
Paul George’s recent injury history
George spent the past few seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, who dealt with numerous injuries from him and others. Regardless, the Clippers appeared in the playoffs four times during his tenure, including their first trip to the Conference Finals in 2021. He averaged 23 points, six rebounds and four and a half assists in 263 games for the Clippers.
Though his numbers on the court didn’t draw many red flags, the numbers off the court should have been alarming. During the 2019-20 campaign, George appeared in 48 games due to shoulder and hamstring injuries in his first season with the Clippers.
Ankle and foot problems limited him to 54 games in 2020–21, followed by an elbow injury that limited him to 31 games in 2021–22 and finally, a knee sprain that kept him out of 56 games in 2022–23. George played in 72 games during the 2023–24 season, which was the most of any season he spent in Los Angeles.
George’s availability wasn’t shocking during his final season in LA, especially if he wanted to land a lucrative contract.
George’s availability for Sixers remains in the air
Please make no mistake: when George is healthy, he can produce impressive offensive numbers, but the Sixers should question the reliability of his health. Are the Sixers truly desperate for a championship that they would invest top-dollar into a player with such an extensive injury history — especially when Joel Embiid is equally as fragile?
Whether this investment will be profitable is a matter of time. Four games into the season, the Sixers are keeping a close eye on George's injuries every day, but they have not yet announced when he will play.