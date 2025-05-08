Paul Pierce hilariously honors his word after Celtics drop Game 2 to Knicks

Have you ever talked? I don’t mean having a conversation, but have you ever just kind of talked? You’re not paying super attention to what you’re saying, but you’re noticing words are coming out, and, for the most part, they seem to make sense? Like they form a pattern resembling a coherent thought?

It can happen. Autopilot. Maybe some emotions get real hot and push sentences a certain way, but for the most part it is possible to zone out during just about any activity, talking including. Try having untreated ADHD for 35+ years. Hard to stay present.

But the problem is, when you’re not thinking, you’re not at your best. The difference between being “in the zone” and “zoning out.” I guess. You’re not thinking ahead, you’re not thinking laterally, you’re just trying to take the conversation to the next rational point in some fashion.

So Paul Pierce, not thinking his best, said he would walk to work if the Boston Celtics lost Game 2 at home. You know, after they lost the first one, lol.

Paul Pierce said he would walk 20 miles to work at FS1 if the Celtics lost Game 2 at home.



As promised, Pierce is now walking to the studio in his robe. pic.twitter.com/TL7CewllX3 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 8, 2025

Paul Pierce was as good as his word

He couldn’t believe that.

But h*ck yeah, right?! Look at him go! He’s taking it well. He’s going to be at it for five hours plus, it sounds like. This is honorable as anything, and now I like Paul Pierce more.

Also, I’m proud of his choice of attire. Going with the robe and sunglasses is a look I want to try, though I’d probably just end up looking like a 40-year-old Chosen from Smosh who is just trying to enjoy their coffee on a weekend morning. Plus, if you’re going to take an L, h*cking smile about it. None of this stuff is so serious that laughing or at the very least appreciating the joy of your competitors shouldn’t be possible. That goes for the games too.

Paul Piece has definitely lived a fascinating life. Some stories are funny, and some stories I’d rather not think about. The thing is, that just includes the stuff we know about. In the big ranking of interesting things he’s done, this probably doesn’t rank all that high.

But it’s happening, and it’s happening now. I would like to commend him, and cheer him on.

I am proud of you, The Truth. God speed. May you pay attention to what you’re saying next time.