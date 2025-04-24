The Whiteboard: Sorry Payton Pritchard, Malik Beasley is the people's Sixth Man of the Year

The NBA announced that Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard has been named the 2024-25 Sixth Man of the Year (6MOTY). That's been the expected outcome practically since his blistering first month of the season. Not only did he start hot, but the fifth-year pro stayed hot, serving a key reserve role for the reigning champions.

However, one person ostensibly isn't thrilled Pritchard was recognized as the Association's top bench player: Detroit Pistons sharpshooter and 6MOTY runner-up Malik Beasley.

Not to discredit Pritchard's contributions to the Celtics, but Beasley was snubbed, if you ask me. And while I'm not the only one on this boat, the voting panel has spoken -- convincingly.

Regardless of the official results, let's make an argument for Beasley claiming Sixth Man of the Year honors instead of Pritchard.

Malik Beasley's case for 2024-25 NBA Sixth Man of the Year over Payton Pritchard

Beasley finished the regular season one triple shy (319) of tying Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards for the total league lead. He did so on dazzling high-volume efficiency despite logging nearly 600 fewer minutes as the leader of Detroit's second unit! His 41.6 percent rate from beyond the arc on 12.1 attempts per 36 minutes, approaching numbers only Mr. 3-Point King, Stephen Curry, has produced.

Speaking of Curry, Beasley knocked down eight more treys than the Golden State Warriors icon. Again, it can't be emphasized enough that Detroit's long-distance marksman did this as the team's first substitute. But most importantly, for the Pistons and the hypothetical "Threesley" over Pritchard 6MOTY campaign, his efforts were vital to a franchise's resurgence.

Without Beasley's veteran presence and ability to space the floor for All-Star jumbo guard Cade Cunningham, the sixth-greatest year-over-year win total increase wouldn't happen. He's the second scoring option for a Pistons group that won its first playoff contest since Game 4 of the 2008 Eastern Conference Finals. The swingman has helped stabilize a talented yet inexperienced young core, which doesn't necessarily appear in the box score.

As mentioned previously, this isn't meant to be an anti-Pritchard angle. He's a bucket-getter who's improved as a facilitator and an offensive rebounder, sneakily leading the league in the latter metric among players 6-foot-4 or under. Nonetheless, as The Action Network's Matt Moore notes, much of his counting stats came while Boston blew out their opponents.

It's not Pritchard's fault the Celtics are a Death Star, but he's just a cog in the machine. Meanwhile, Beasley was a drink-stirrer for a beverage that badly needed a straw.

NBA news roundup:

The Milwaukee Bucks and general manager Jon Horst have agreed to a multi-year contract extension, per ESPN's Shams Charania. Considering the news comes a day after the team fell into a 0-2 first-round hole against the Indiana Pacers, the timing is ... odd. But most importantly, what does this deal mean for organizational centerpiece Giannis Antetokounmpo's future?

Ambitious Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia is "pushing hard" for Bob Myers to join the club's front office (h/t The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). That doesn't sound like a bad idea. After all, the ESPN analyst is known as the architect of the Warriors dynasty that won four of the past 10 titles.

New York Knicks star floor general Jalen Brunson has deservedly been voted the 2024-25 Clutch Player of the Year award winner. No one was better when the score of a game was within five points in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter/overtime.

Trae Young is seemingly committed to the Atlanta Hawks, but now what?

NBA insider Chris Haynes said that Hawks franchise point guard Trae Young recently told him he's "down with the process" in Atlanta. That's quite reassuring, especially after this season's assist champion deeming the team missing the playoffs a "failure."

Now what?

Even with Young's buy-in, the Hawks have more questions that need answers this offseason. Chief among them is who will construct the roster around the four-time All-Star following Atlanta's decision to fire general manager Landry Fields.

Atlanta doesn't own its 2025 (and 2027) first-round pick due to the trade that landed them Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. The deal also included a pick swap in 2026, further complicating matters for the Hawks. Rebuilding is a thankless job without control of your assets.

But the Hawks have something going for them, knowing they may already have their long-term starting five set. Young and Most Improved finalist/favorite Dyson Daniels has become one of basketball's more intriguing backcourt duos. The trio of 2024 No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher, two-way athletic freak Jalen Johnson and ascending center Onyeka Okongwu forms a talented, dynamic frontcourt.

Daniels, Risacher, Johnson and Okongwu are each 24 or younger, and Young is only 26. So, while uncertainty looms, the Atlanta faithful can hang its hat on the Hawks' youthful, blossoming quintet.