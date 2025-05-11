Pelicans drop Cooper Flagg connection and hint at Zion Williamson’s future

The New Orleans Pelicans are set to undergo a deep period of introspection this offseason. After campaign derailed by injuries has left New Orleans in an uncomfortable limbo. There is clearly enough talent on the roster to build a winner, but there is precious little continuity and this core feels entirely combustible.

Joe Dumars, NBA Hall of Famer and former Detroit Pistons exec, is tasked with turning the ship around. He takes the place of David Griffin and brings an old-school sensibility to the front office. His first order of business? Determining the future of Zion Williamson, simultaneously New Orleans' best player and the source of all its woe.

We are officially at the crossroads with Zion. He improved his value enough down the stretch to potentially return meaningful assets in a trade. That said, trading him also undermines New Orleans' immediate competitive outlook and shifts the organization's timeline dramatically.

One looming factor is the NBA Draft. New Orleans has the fourth-best odds — 12.5 percent — to land the No. 1 pick and the rights to Cooper Flagg. Many have wondered if Flagg would team up with Zion or replace Zion on the Pelicans roster. It seems we have our answer.

I've been told Zion Williamson will be there representing the Pelicans at Monday's NBA Draft Lottery — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) May 10, 2025

Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided's daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend. If you hate it, share it with an enemy!

Pelicans elect Zion Williamson as NBA Draft Lottery rep to manifest Cooper Flagg luck

Williamson will represent the Pelicans at Monday's NBA Draft Lottery. It makes too much sense on paper. He's not only the leader of the franchise — he's a former No. 1 pick from Duke. This ultimately has no bearing on the outcome, but it strikes the right chords of poeticism and sentimentality. It feels right.

It also feels like an indication of how the Pelicans view Williamson. If New Orleans was gearing up to trade him, it's hard to imagine them trotting him out on stage as a franchise figurehead and good luck charm. This does not preclude the Pelicans from trading him, of course, but it does signal Williamson's steadfast involvement in the organization.

While Flagg would give the Pelicans a new foundation to build around, he should not necessarily be viewed as a potential Zion replacement. There is even more potential in growing them together. Williamson still has gas left in the tank at 24 years old. Flagg is 18, but he should impact winning straight away — especially on a team with as much top-to-bottom talent as the Pels.

After returning from injury in early January last season, Williamson averaged 25.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists on 59.7 percent shooting. When healthy, he's one of the few players who looks the part of a championship-level No. 1 star. He's a walking advantage on offense, blessed with unparalleled strength, burst and dexterity. He is impossible to keep away from the rim, even when nobody on defense respects his 3-point shot.

Williamson and Flagg would give New Orleans a pair of dynamic offensive wings with complementary skill sets. Flagg is a much better shooter who is comfortable occupying a connective role, whether that means bombing 3s, attacking closeouts, passing on the short roll, or diving backdoor for simple finishes. Williamson is effectively a 6-foot-6, 280-pound point guard who thrives as a primary initiator. Both can collapse a defense and punish mismatches. Both play a high-IQ brand of basketball. It's a fun thought.

The health concerns persist with Zion, but in a perfect world, Flagg can alleviate those concerns somewhat. He takes pressure off of Zion offensively and gives them a go-to when Williamson does miss time. It's a fit, like it or not.