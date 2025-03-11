Pelicans signing a past lottery pick is a little desperate, but that's fine

You know what? Good for everyone involved. We’re all just out here to have fun, right?

That’s great. That’s really, really great of you to have that much fun. I’m going to speak for everyone at FanSided and say that we’re all very proud of you, and we hope you keep it up.

But Mat, I’m a New Orleans Pelicans fan. This year has not been fun at all, actually. What are you talking about?

Mo Bamba has a really cool name and he’s on your team now.

Well, he’s on your team for 10 days. Nine, if you’re counting from today. I wanted to put this up earlier, but Twitter wasn’t working, and I don’t know how to survive in a world where I can’t link to it or I’m not incessantly doomscrolling on a site I hate run by a person I hate who has transformed it into the cathedral for all the most hateful people in the world.

I’m just kidding. I haven’t been on Twitter in a long time. I recommend this life. You can be better to yourself.

But yeah. This move is a little desperate. And it’s also fine. If the goal here is in any way to win games, then just delaying the inevitable playoff elimination is about as good as you’re going to get.

If the goal is to lose games, however, this season Mo Bamba has his worst on/off per 100 possessions that he’s had since his rookie season. Since his rookie season, he has had stints with the Lakers, the 76ers, and the Clippers. You might notice he’s not on any of those teams now.

I don’t know. Many things happen on a given day. Mo Bamba signing with the Pelicans is indeed a thing, and it indeed happened. Maybe he’ll be really good there.

＼（〇_ｏ）／