Pete Alonso's terrifying spring training moment raises red flags about the Mets

This wasn't how spring training was supposed to go for New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso. The Mets star signed a two-year, $54 million deal to return to Queens just prior to reporting to Port St. Lucie. The deal includes an opt out after the first year.

First, let me be report that by all accounts Alonso is fine. However, cameras caught Alonso being struck in the face by a baseball during a spring training drill. SNY caught the aftermath of the play, in which Alonso was on the ground after an infield drill.

Pete Alonso was back on the field after being hit in the face by a ball earlier in morning workouts pic.twitter.com/YIIdXYjXhK — SNY (@SNYtv) February 20, 2025

Alonso was attended to by Mets trainers in what can only be described as a scary moment. He was able to return to the field later in the day, which is nice I suppose and showcased Alonso's toughness and dedication to getting ready for Opening Day.

Scary Pete Alonso moment is not what Mets or Scott Boras wanted to see

While Alonso plays a lot of first base for the Mets during the season, it's not exactly a position he needs much practice at with live balls coming his way. Surely this was a fluke in the action with a drill the Mets and most MLB teams have perfected, but might we suggest a few alterations in the future?

First, there's little reason for Alonso to return to action the day of. Yes, it's a good look for him and the team, but if Alonso was truly hurting, he ought to take the rest of the day off. Second, offering Alonso and infielders further protection from such incidents that occur during these drills ought to be recommended. This was supposed to be a rather innocent infield drill, after all.

Finally, this isn't the first time Alonso has been involved in a scary spring training incident. While the last time had nothing to do with an on-field activity, Alonso was involved in a car accident during spring training back in 2022.

“I just feel really blessed to be here -- not just alive, but healthy as well,” Alonso said at the time. “Anything can happen at any given moment. Anything can get derailed at any single time. One thing, I was coming here to work, coming here to Spring Training, and then the next thing I know, I’m kicking my windshield in, trying to get out of a flipped-over car. So I’m just really blessed to be here, and thankful nothing’s wrong.”

Yes, Alonso and most players have to go through the motions during spring training to get ready for the season. However, if anyone has earned the right to take it easy in late February, it's this guy.