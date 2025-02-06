Sure sounds like Pete Alonso is going through this all over again next winter
By Austin Owens
Late on Wednesday night, the New York Mets and first baseman Pete Alonso reached an agreement on a two-year deal worth $54 million with $30 million of his salary being paid out in 2025.
While the Mets fanbase is ecstatic about Alonso returning to Queens, his contract is extremely player-friendly. At the end of the 2025 season, Alonso can opt out of his contract and return to the free agent market. Given his loyalty to agent Scott Boras, it sure appears that Alonso could be back to negotiating deals next offseason.
Why Pete Alonso will likely opt out of Mets contract after 2025
The Mets obviously made the biggest splash this offseason by adding superstar outfielder Juan Soto. Soto signed the richest contract in sports history, with the Mets locking him down for the next 15 years for a price of $765 million.
After a major financial commitment like this, most teams would not have the capacity to add any more All-Stars but the Mets have found a way to build a complete roster, improving every aspect of their team with multiple signings (including Alonso).
Even though the Mets can make salaries work for 2025 to fit both Soto and Alonso on their payroll, that is not sustainable long-term especially if Alonso still desires that long-term contract he and Boras were reportedly seeking at the start of this offseason. If Alonso has another great year, he could opt out and try his luck on the free-agent market all over again.
Alonso reportedly rejected a three-year offer from the Mets worth $75 million so that he could accept a two-year deal with a player option after 2025. This feels like an indication that he settled for a high AAV short-term deal (after all, he will be the highest-paid first baseman in the MLB) so that he could return to free agency next year to get what he and Boras really want.