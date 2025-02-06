Scott Boras shockingly isn't entirely to blame for Pete Alonso's lousy Mets contract
By Mark Powell
The New York Mets mercifully ended Pete Alonso's free agency, as he was down to two suitors in Queens and Toronto. The Mets and Steve Cohen claimed they were frustrated with Alonso's representation – one Scott Boras – and even signed a potential backup plan in Mark Canha.
“I don’t like the structures that are being presented to us,” Cohen said at the time. “It’s highly asymmetric against us and I feel strongly about it. I will never say no. You know, there’s always a possibility. But the reality is that we’re moving forward and we continue to bring in players. And as we continue to bring in players, the reality is, it becomes harder to fit Pete into what is a very expensive group of players that we already have.”
Cohen applied the pressure, and Alonso gave in.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
Scott Boras doesn't deserve all the blame for Pete Alonso's Mets deal
Eventually, Alonso's price tag came down. He will make just $5 million more this year than he did last, and is signed to what amounts to a prove-it deal with the Mets. If he succeeds, he can opt out again next winter. If he doesn't like the market then, he can remain in New York. Alonso has a chance to break the Mets home run record this season as well. It's a feel-good story which matches the mood of the Mets offseason thus far.
Boras infamously holds out until the last minute with some of his clients. With spring training around the corner, Alonso was tired of waiting, signing a respectable yet likely undervalued deal with the Mets. New York has high expectations this season – arguably World Series or bust – since they signed Juan Soto to a record-breaking deal.
Boras earns his reputation in most cases. He did represent Soto, after all. But with lower-tier clients he can at times overplay his hand. Alonso and Alex Bregman found that out the hard way this winter. As easy as it would be to blame Boras, Alonso receiving less than market value is on him.
The Mets offered the 30-year-old a seven-year, $158 million contract a few years back. Alonso turned them down, and then switched his representation to Boras. Had Alonso merely taken the Mets at their word (and offer), he'd be signed long-term and making just a shade under what he'll receive from New York on a short-term basis.