Pete Alonso already showing signs of a much-needed bounce back season

Pete Alonso’s 2024 season would have been unforgettable if it wasn't for his clutch postseason performance. The four-time All-Star had his worst season with the New York Mets, with career lows in home runs and runs batted in. Last season, he finished with 34 home runs and 88 runs batted in.

After saving the Mets in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card round against the Milwaukee Brewers, Alonso looked much more relaxed at the plate. During New York’s magical playoff run, he hit .273 with a .999 OPS and four home runs. He looked like a completely different player during the postseason than in the 2024 regular season.

Pete Alonso seems to be locked in early on for the New York Mets

Across the two-time Home Run Derby champ’s first six games of 2025, he looks like that same relaxed player from the previous postseason. His first home run of the season came in a clutch spot against the Miami Marlins, where he hit a Grand Slam to break the game open early. In Wednesday’s rubber game in Miami, he hit an RBI double to give the Mets a 1-0 lead and hit a game-tying three-run blast late in the eighth inning. Alonso is now hitting .286 with a whopping 1.090 OPS.

Opposing pitchers would have problems with a red-hot Alonso with Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, Mark Vientos, and Brandon Nimmo in the lineup. Alonso is the wild card X-factor in New York’s lineup. We all expect Soto and Lindor to put up MVP-caliber numbers, but Alonso also has the potential to do the same.

just an insane day from pete alonso pic.twitter.com/Bc7e0sXf5N — dianna (@runwildkian) April 2, 2025

Alonso has finished in the top ten in National League MVP voting twice throughout his career. He's had three seasons with over 40 homers and 115 RBIs. The Mets’ lineup would be even better than what it’s expected to be if they get the best version of the Polar Bear.

There's no question that when Alonso is locked in, he's one of MLB’s most feared hitters. His ability to change the complexion of a game with one swing is undeniable. If the Mets get a vintage Alonso performance this season, they'll be in great shape.