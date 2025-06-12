Pete Alonso’s throwing woes may have just cost the Mets Kodai Senga

Pete Alonso is having a resurgent season with the bat for the New York Mets. Based on how he's performed offensively, it wouldn't be surprising to see him in the MVP conversation by the time the regular season comes to an end. With the glove, though, Alonso has never been great, particularly as a thrower. His throwing hurt the Mets in a big way in a game earlier this season against the New York Yankees, and now, might have just cost the Mets their ace.

Kodai Senga is coming out of the game with the trainer after appearing to injure himself completing a putout at first pic.twitter.com/b1NPkEJAqM — SNY (@SNYtv) June 12, 2025

Senga was in the midst of a masterpiece and got CJ Abrams to hit a weak ground ball right to Alonso. The first baseman fielded the ball and threw it on target but a bit high to Senga who was set to cover first base. They got the out, but it came at an enormous price. Senga immediately grabbed his hamstring and wound up departing the game.

This is the one thing the Mets could ill afford.

Pete Alonso's throwing woes came back to bite the Mets again

This story will be updated.