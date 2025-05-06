Pete Crow-Armstrong’s potential price tag makes Cubs offer look like a joke

The Chicago Cubs reportedly offered Pete Crow-Armstrong an extension worth around $75 million shortly after the regular season began, but the young outfielder rejected the offer. Ever since turning the Cubs down, Crow-Armstrong has played like one of the best players in the league, boosting his value in the process to a number that not even the most optimistic Cubs fans could've expected.

"Thus far, Crow-Armstrong has rejected entreaties from the Cubs regarding an extension. Chicago offered a deal in the $75 million range. If Crow-Armstrong keeps up even a reasonable facsimile of his production, he will vault into this $200 million category by this winter, and by the time he's a free agent after the 2030 season, it could be twice that. The only thing keeping him from it now, frankly, is plate discipline," ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote.

That's right — Crow-Armstrong has gone from somewhat controversially turning down $75 million to potentially being worth over double that as soon as this winter on a long-term deal. By the time he reaches free agency, he might be worth over four times what the Cubs initially offered if he continues to perform at this superstar level.

Crow-Armstrong's emergence has made the Cubs' initial offer look nothing but silly in hindsight.

Pete Crow-Armstrong's controversial decision could not have panned out any better thus far

At the time the extension was offered, Crow-Armstrong turning it down felt like a gamble. Yes, he was once seen as a top prospect, and he always displayed immense value as a defender and a base runner, but his bat had been a non-factor at the MLB level. That could conceivably change, but without Crow-Armstrong showing more as a hitter, his earning potential was always limited.

Well, it's safe to say that Crow-Armstrong is proving that he can really hit. The 23-year-old is slashing .271/.306/.550 with nine home runs and 26 RBI thus far. Yes, his chase rate is an issue that he's going to have to fix, but he's among the leaders in fWAR thanks in large part to his offensive contributions.

Crow-Armstrong even being a league-average hitter would make him one of the best center fielders in the game because of his elite defense and base running. Crow-Armstrong performing like a star at the dish not only makes him one of the best center fielders in the sport, but one of the best overall players in the league. It goes without saying that one of the best players in the league will make more than $75 million when the time comes.

I know, it's only the beginning of May, and Crow-Armstrong can obviously come crashing down, especially if he doesn't improve on his chase rate, but the better he continues to play, the higher his price tag will continue to become.