PGA Tour money list and FedEx Cup standings after Mexico Open, AON Swing 5 impact

Even the average golf fans can look at the field for the Mexico Open and understand this isn't a premier tournament. However, it does have FedEx Cup implications as well as a serious payout – the winner, Brian Campbell, took home over $1.25 million thanks to a solid final round.

While Aldrich Potgieter had what looked to be a commanding lead after two days of action and 36 holes, golf tournaments are won on Saturday and Sunday. Campbell and Stephan Jaeger were well within striking distance entering the final round, and eventually overtook the South African Potgieter.

While Campbell had some up and downs, he was able to squeak out a victory in the playoff against Potieter. The victory won't determine the winner of the FedEx Cup by any means, or secure much positioning when compared to the top players in the world. But as is the case every year, each point matters.

PGA Tour Money List 2025: Where does Brian Campbell rank?

Campbell was nowhere near the top earner heading into Sunday, but a cool $1.26 million has him breathing down the necks of some of the best players in the world. Campbell is just 31 years old and took the golf world by surprise this weekend. He had a rough start to his PGA Tour career, but a victory this weekend could change all of that.

While it's early in the season, Campbell ranks 24th in earnings so far with his one victory in hand. The top earner, for now, is Ludvig Åberg, who also sits in first place in the FedEx Cup standings.

Player 2025 Earnings Ludvig Åberg $4.77 million Hideki Matsuyama $4.28 million Rory McIlroy $3.87 million Maverick McNealy $3.11 million Sepp Straka $2.73 million Collin Morikawa $2.70 million Thomas Detry $2.65 million Nick Taylor $2.52 million Shane Lowry $2.42 million Justin Thomas $2.03 million 24 - Brian Campbell $1.28 million

PGA Tour FedEx Playoffs standings after Mexico Open, AON Swing 5 impact

Again, it's incredibly early in the PGA Tour season, as we have yet to play any of the four major tournaments. The Mexico Open impacts the AON Swing 5 standings, which per the PGA Tour website is "for players who peak in Full-Field Events between the Signature Events, awarding spots to the top five FedExCup points earners from those events who are not already qualified."

The top-five points earners from the Mexico Open have an edge in AON 5 currently, which includes the likes of Potgieter, Isaiah Salinda, Ben Griffin and more. The projected standings can be found here, courtesy of the PGA Tour official website. The AON Swing 5 provides a pathway to PGA Tour signature events for those who haven't automatically qualified.

Below are the FedEx Cup Standings as of this writing: