Phillies aggression for top trade target should terrify rest of National League
The Philadelphia Phillies are once again back to the drawing board after a premature postseason exit. Few teams are more innately talented than the Phillies, but for one reason or another, this team can never get over the hump in October.
After trekking to the NLCS and World Series in recent years, the Phils' most recent postseason run ended with a brief, four-game NLDS loss to the New York Mets. Getting ousted by a division opponent was salt in the wound, and it illuminated the core issues with Philadelphia's roster.
For all the talent at Rob Thomson's disposal, the Phillies just weren't dependable enough when it mattered most. Pretty much the entire offense went frigid, defined by the strikeout-happy swings of Alec Bohm, Kyle Schwarber, and others. Too often this Phillies lineup goes for power at the expense of simple, baton-passing contact. Bohm's swing in particular fell apart under pressure. The Phillies need to put together more composed, resilient innings on offense.
If there is an area of strength for the Phillies, it has to be the starting rotation. Zack Wheeler, Ranger Suarez, and Cristopher Sanchez were all All-Stars last season, while Aaron Nola was as good as any All-Star snub. That's why the latest Phillies rumor is a real doozy.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Phillies are one of the "most aggressive" teams in pursuit of Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet, a popular trade candidate.
We've heard Crochet floated as a Phillies target many times before, but it's difficult to fathom the dynamism he would provide to one of the National League's most loaded rotations. Talk about the rich getting richer. Philadelphia, one through four, probably has the best staff in the NL, maybe all of baseball. Replacing Taijuan Walker with Garrett Crochet bumps it to a whole new level.
Last season was a real breakthrough moment for Crochet, who shined despite the historic badness of the team around him. Bucking concerns about injuries or durability, Crochet made 32 starts and finished the campaign with a sterling 3.56 ERA, K'ing 209 in 146.0 innings. Planting the hard-throwing lefty between Wheeler and Nola, their right-handed aces, would give Philadelphia one hell of a gauntlet on the mound.
Some may quibble with the idea of Philadelphia sacrificing top prospects and premium cap space on another ace, but the best solution to volatile offense is a killer pitching staff. Crochet helps insulate against Philadelphia's postseason bugaboos, and it's a credit to John Middleton, Dave Dombrowski, and the front office that we're hearing the Phillies connected to All-Stars despite teetering on the third luxury tax threshold.
The expectation is that Crochet will receive a new contract wherever he lands. The Phillies would need to extend the 25-year-old, locking him in as a potential long-term heir apparent to the aging Wheeler. Not only is the prospect of Crochet in Philadelphia frightening on its own, but the broader implications are a problem for National League peers. This surely wouldn't be Philadelphia's only addition. We can probably scratch Juan Soto off the list, but expect the Phillies to target much-needed offensive support in the outfield. Crochet might end up being just a piece of the puzzle.