Phillies' Juan Soto backup plan is flying under the radar thanks to contract
The Philadelphia Phillies' offseason could go a variety of different directions. Either Dave Dombrowski is going to deliver a rejuvenated roster that has fans thinking World Series, or he is going to let key pieces slip away without spending as aggressively as he needs to in a competitive NL East.
The former plan might start with Juan Soto. Soto is the belle of the ball this winter; every contender with a few dimes in its pocket will at least ponder a run at the 26-year-old, but the list of teams actually equipped to sign him is slim. Both New York teams, the Dodgers, maybe the Blue Jays and the Phillies. That appears to be the group operating with legitimate intent to lure the four-time All-Star.
Philadelphia has a couple aces up its sleeve, as Soto once played with Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber with the Washington Nationals. But, let's assume for a moment that Soto does not end up in the City of Brotherly Love (odds are he won't). That does not prevent the Phillies are upgrading their outfield depth chart in a pronounced way.
The outfield was easily Philadelphia's biggest positional bugaboo during the 2024 campaign. Nick Castellanos was raking fire after the All-Star break, but Brandon Marsh, Austin Hays and Johan Rojas couldn't quite deliver by-committee in left and center. Philadelphia was connected to more substantial outfield improvements at the trade deadline, such as Chicago White Sox slugger Luis Robert Jr., but Dombrowski took an atypically conservative approach instead. If the Phillies miss on Soto, that isn't an excuse to cheap out again.
One potential target floated by Jim Bowden of The Athletic would certainly satisfy an impatient fanbase.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Cody Bellinger named as potential Juan Soto backup plan for Phillies in free agency
Cody Bellinger has a $27.5 million player option on his contract for next season. There has been lots of speculation about how he plans to handle it, but an opt-out remains in play. Bellinger's offense has fluctuated dramatically over the last five years, but he plateaued above the league average in 2024. While he couldn't quite reach his Silver Slugger heights from the season prior, Bellinger slashed .266/.325/.426 with 18 home runs and 78 RBI. He was, more often than not, the most reliable bat in an otherwise muted Chicago Cubs lineup.
It's hard to imagine what Chicago's offense looks like without Bellinger, not to mention his flexibility on the defensive side. That said, if Bellinger decides to try his luck at another, more substantial contract, the Phillies should take an interest. There's a built-in connection for Philadelphia to potentially exploit: Bellinger and Trea Turner once shared the field in a Dodgers uniform. Perhaps Turner can wax poetic about the virtues of playing in Philly.
Also of note is Bellinger's agent, Scott Boras, who has a strong connection to the Phillies. Boras represents Bryce Harper and has negotiated more than once with Dombrowski. Those sorts of threads matter in free agency, and the Phillies could prefer a more modest All-Star investment compared to the $600 million-plus Soto is expected to command.
Bellinger can switch between all three outfield spots on defense and even spend time at first base and DH, depending on what Philadelphia needs. He's a potent offensive threat who plays above-average defense, which is something the Phillies don't have enough of these days. Bellinger's historic lack of dependability is an understandable qualm, but he's 29 years old and he appears to be leaving the dark ages (2020-21) in the rearview mirror. His slugging declined last season, as most predicted, but Bellinger still displayed tremendous discipline at the plate and maintained solid bat-to-ball numbers. As the fifth or sixth bat in a loaded Phillies lineup, there is a lot to like.
Don't get your hopes up though, Philly fans. There's a decent chance that Bellinger just sticks it out in Chicago and looks to put together a better season before re-testing free agency in 2026. If he does hit the open market, though, Philadelphia makes a little too much sense for the former MVP.