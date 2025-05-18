Phillies fan's heartwarming moment shattered by PED disaster

When Jose Alvarado pitched out of a jam in a close game on April 30, all Philadelphia Phillies fans were excited, but nobody was more thrilled than 12-year-old Prince, who was attending his first game. Prince was imitating Alvarado's movements throughout that eighth-inning appearance and was invited back to a game days later to meet his idol in response. Alvarado's PED suspension soon after that fan's viral moment is nothing but heartbreaking.

"It was really amazing and surprising to see that little kid just doing like I was during the game," Alvarado said. "And it was something super exciting to watch after the game."

Prince got a chance to watch batting practice days after going viral and was surprised by his idol shortly thereafter. It was a great day for him and Alvradao as well. Now, Prince won't be able to imitate Alvarado from the crowd at Citizens Bank Park for the next 80 games and in the postseason. That's the punishment for breaking that rule.

Jose Alvarado's PED suspension ruins fan's heartwarming moment

Moments like these are supposed to be what make this game great. There's nothing better than seeing a 12-year-old fully locked in on a close game and imitating a pitcher while he attempts to get out of a huge jam. That same pitcher the fan idolized getting caught for PEDs not even a month later is incredibly frustrating.

Alvarado has gone from a reliever any young Phillies fan should try to imitate to one they should want no part of idolizing. Those who cheat the game are not worth looking up to, plain and simple.

Prince and the rest of the Philadelphia faithful can only hope that the bullpen finds a way to survive without Alvarado, who had been their best reliever all year. Jordan Romano has looked better than he has all year lately, and guys like Orion Kerkering and Matt Strahm are talented, but Alvarado was Rob Thomson's go-to guy in big spots. Prince knows that better than anyone.

This heartwarming moment cannot and should not be taken away from Prince, but it certainly is, at the very least, somewhat tainted after this frustrating news.