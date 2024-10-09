Phillies fans and media turn on Bryce Harper in record timing after Game 3 loss
By Mark Powell
Despite hitting .333 with a 1.316 OPS in the postseason thus far, a 1-for-4 night from Bryce Harper in Game 3 put the Phillies behind the eight ball in a contest they nearly had to have. Philadelphia faces elimination in Queens on Wednesday, with over 40,000 screaming Mets fans in Grimace gear cheering for their demise.
Harper hit a home run in Game 2, so he most recent triumph -- which included a Phillies win at Citizens Bank Park -- was only days ago. However, the mood changes fast in a five-game playoff series, especially when facing one of the Phils most-hated rivals. After the defeat, Harper himself reference three balls with an exit velocity over 100 MPH, all hits in the first inning, that ended as loud outs. It was a sign of the times at Citi Fields, and a preview of what was to come.
“Obviously whenever you take good swings and get outs, it’s the way of the game sometimes,” Harper said. “But when you take those three swings, you’re thinking, ‘Hey, we’ve got a chance today to go out there and do some damage.’ But obviously [Mets left-hander Sean] Manaea went out there and threw a great game.”
Rob Thomson comes to Bryce Harper's defense after Phillies loss
One at-bat in particular had to sting for Harper, as he stepped to the plate in the sixth inning with two runners on base after walks to Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner. Unfortunately for Bryce, he whiffed at several changeups and wasted an opportunity.
“I think that's just the situation, when he's trying to do too much,” Rob Thomson said. “Trying to get the club – put the club on his shoulders.”
Phillies fans and media weren't so kind to Bryce Harper
While the clubhouse is a safe space for Harper, the fanbase and media in Philadelphia can be ruthless.
Meanwhile, Marcus Hayes of The Philadelphia Inquirer published an article headlined 'Phillies’ $800 million Big Four — Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos, Trea Turner — vanish again in Game 3 loss' thus calling attention to the price points of all four players. Harper knows this is what he signed up for when he inked a deal in Philadelphia. He's the face of the franchise, and in the end the weight falls on his shoulders.
“Obviously, we had some situations — me, personally, as well — where we didn’t come through,” said Harper. “Just got to go get ‘em tomorrow.”
It really is that simple for the Phillies. A win on Wednesday sends the series back to Citizens Bank Park, where an electric crowd will await them (as well as Zack Wheeler on the mound). One victory changes everything, but if Harper isn't careful, there won't be many 'tomorrows' left in the 2024 season.