Phillies fans suddenly have reason to dream about Rhys Hoskins return

Rhys Hoskins left the Philadelphia Phillies after the 2023 season, in which he didn't play thanks to injury. However, the former Phillies farmhand has always had a soft spot for the city of brotherly love. A return has never fully been ruled out, but there's one problem – Hoskins is under contract with the Brewers for what could be the next two seasons. However, a recent move by the Brewers could open up the door for a Hoskins return, even if it requires some patience from Phillies fans.

The Brewers traded starting pitcher Aaron Civale, who requested a trade after being moved out of the rotation, for former Chicago White Sox top prospect Andrew Vaughn. While Vaughn is not the player the White Sox hoped he would be, this wouldn't be the first time the Brewers revived a talented young player's career.

If Vaughn succeeds in Milwaukee – which is a major question at this point – then it could give the Brewers an answer to a burning question in the making. Hoskins could be a free agent after this season, as he has a mutual option in his contract for 2026. Milwaukee isn't about to pay a high price point for Hoskins.

Could the Phillies make Rhys Hoskins reunion dream a reality? It depends

The Phillies have been playing Bryce Harper at first base, a position he's grown quite accustomed to playing. However, if Hoskins were to return via MLB free agency, Harper could slide right back into a corner outfield spot, or DH.

This isn't the first time the Phils have been linked to a Hoskins return. Earlier this season when the Brewers were struggling, some pundits assumed they'd be open to trading the 32-year-old. However, with Milwaukee now contending for an NL Wild Card spot and the NL Central, there's little reason to assume they'd deal Hoskins barring a surprising midseason collapse. As Sports Illustrated noted, Hoskins makes a lot of sense for the Phillies as either a trade addition or via free agency:

"While Philadelphia has not expressed a desire to move Harper out of first base and into the outfield, the superstar said he told the decision makers this past offseason that he'd be willing to change positions if that meant adding an impactful first baseman," Brad Wakai wrote.

Again, all of this is under the assumption that Vaughn proves to be a long-term answer in Milwaukee. Brewers general manager Matt Arnold is surely thinking the same, as front office executives must always be a step ahead of their competition.

The Brewers have made a habit of replacing their best players ahead of time. If they see something in Vaughn, then it's a good sign for Philadelphia, which knows exactly what they would be getting in Hoskins.