Phillies Garrett Crochet trade plans are falling apart thanks to one man
By Mark Powell
The Philadelphia Phillies don't necessarily need starting pitching, as the likes of Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Christopher Sanchez and Ranger Suarez can all hold their own. However, when an opportunity presents itself, Dave Dombrowski isn't one to pass that up.
Dombrowski isn't afraid to make a big splash, and Crochet would certainly qualify as that. Crochet had a 3.58 ERA, 1.086 WHIP and 4.1 WAR in 2024. His 209 strikeouts earned him an AL All-Star spot on the lowly Chicago White Sox.
Crochet's name was floated at the MLB trade deadline, but Chris Getz ultimately decided to hang onto him. The left-hander's value remains sky high, which wasn't the case at the deadline. Crochet's innings were limited last season, as he made the transition from reliever to full-time starter.
Should the Phillies trade for Garrett Crochet?
In theory, Crochet makes a lot of sense in Philadelphia, just as he would with any team. While starting pitching isn't a severe need for the Phillies, adding Crochet to what's already a talented rotation could help Philadelphia in looming playoff matchups against the Dodgers, Mets, Braves and more contenders.
The issue with trading for Crochet is his asking price. Not only do the White Sox want top prospect capital in return, but any team that acquires Crochet will have to negotiate a long-term extension with the southpaw to keep him around. Good luck with all that!
The White Sox waiting game in trading Crochet doesn't work in the Phillies favor either.
Per Matt Gelb of The Athletic, “[The Phillies] have monitored a potential Garrett Crochet trade, although major-league sources indicated the Phillies and White Sox were a better fit in July than now. Talks were serious then. Chicago might find a better prospect package from another club this offseason.”
The White Sox are correct in waiting for the top free-agent pitchers to sign. Once that occurs, Crochet's value should soar even higher. While it's a creative ploy for Getz, it doesn't work in the Phillies favor. That is the point, after all.