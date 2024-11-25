Phillies loaded Garrett Crochet trade package still isn't good enough for White Sox
If you thought you could twist the Chicago White Sox' arm for ace Garrett Crochet, think again. The Philadelphia Phillies are not messing around, and we now have news of how hard they are going after Crochet via trade this winter. The Phillies have offered Alec Bohm and one of their top prospects, Justin Crawford, and the White Sox don't think it is enough.
I felt this would happen to the Phillies, which we knew would be aggressive but didn't have the same level of talent that a team like the Dodgers can offer. In the end, the Phillies should upgrade their rotation if they can, but it may make more sense to attempt to do so via free agency before pulling the trigger on a monster trade.
Of course, you can see why they'd like to land someone on a cheaper deal. The Phillies are going to be well over luxury tax in 2025, as Roster Resource has them at an estimated $282,180,439 in payroll for the upcoming season.
Still, the Phillies offering Bohm and Crawford is a solid offer, and it shows that Chicago is gung ho to move Crochet at this stage if it's not for an offer that doesn't blow them away. If you want to land Crochet, be prepared to gut your farm.
What will it take for Phillies to land Garrett Crochet?
More. The White Sox mentioned they were worried about Bohm's second-half performance, where he slashed just .251/.299/.382. In reality, Bohm was hitting .270 in the second half through August before cooling off with a .170 in just 47 at-bats in September/October. He appeared in only 12 games in September due to landing on the IL with a hand sprain on Sept. 3, so it's unsurprising that he came out flat once he was activated.
It sounds like a ploy to get the Phillies to up the ante. There shouldn't be too much to worry about regarding Bohm, who's proven to be a valuable player. It's likely the White Sox want another top prospect attached to the deal before pulling the trigger, and ultimately, it's Chicago who can twist the Phillies' arm if they want him bad enough. I'm expecting a bidding war between the Phillies and the Dodgers, but at this point, it's unclear who might be the favorite.