Phillies top prospect is forcing a major front office decision

Philadelphia Phillies fans saw what Mick Abel could do when, in his MLB debut, he threw six scoreless innings and struck out nine batters in a win over Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Abel hasn't pitched in the majors since his debut, but before and since that game, he has been nothing short of dominant, and he was outstanding again on Friday. It's gotten to the point where Dave Dombrowski and Co. must make a decision sooner rather than later regarding his future with the team.

While pitching for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, he did not allow an earned run and struck out eight batters in 4.2 innings of work, adding to what's been an absurd run for him lately. Abel has always had electric stuff, but he's displayed improved (even if not perfect) command this season.

Abel pitching as well as he has makes it clear that he's an MLB starting pitcher right now. The problem, though, is that the Phillies don't really have much room for him. Well, it's now time for them to make room for him or send him to a team that will give him the opportunity he deserves.

Phillies must make an uncomfortable Mick Abel decision sooner rather than later

Either way, this is an uncomfortable decision the Phillies face. Using him in their rotation will bump a deserving starter to the bullpen, which isn't really what the Phillies want. Trading him would give him the opportunity to break out in another uniform, which is also not what the Phillies want. Still, Abel is pitching well enough to the point where the Phillies can't waste his bullets in Triple-A anymore. He needs to be in the majors in some capacity, whether it's in a Phillies uniform or not.

The trade deadline being just a couple of months away should force the Phillies to make that uncomfortable decision sometime within that time frame. While it's a tough call to make either way, one option does clearly outweigh the other.

Inserting Mick Abel into the rotation would be easier said than done

This Phillies team is built around its starting pitching. A rotation consisting of Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sanchez, Aaron Nola, Jesus Luzardo, and Ranger Suarez is probably the best in the majors. With that being said, who does Abel replace?

Sure, Nola is on the Injured List, but his injury isn't considered to be a long-term concern, and even amid his rough start, his rotation spot is secure due to his contract and his track record, whether Phillies fans want that or not. Ranger Suarez has had some success in the bullpen in the past, but he also has a sub-3.00 ERA in his five starts this season and has been a consistent force in the middle of their rotation for several years now. Why would they want to move him back to the 'pen? Guys like Wheeler, Luzardo, and Sanchez aren't going anywhere, as they're all All-Star-caliber starters.

Oh yeah, Andrew Painter, arguably the best pitching prospect in the sport, is nearing his eventual MLB debut, and Taijuan Walker isn't going anywhere. The Phillies could use a six-man rotation, but doing so would result in fewer starts for their best arms and would likely still keep Abel out of the mix when Painter is ready.

With there being no room in the rotation for Abel to join the rotation, the Phillies should explore a trade.

Phillies should trade Mick Abel while his value is at an all-time high

It's never fun trading a top pitching prospect, especially one who showed as much upside as Abel in an MLB uniform. The Phillies would be running the risk of watching him develop into a frontline arm with another team. While that'd sting, the Phillies are a team in World Series contention. They need to act like it by trading a top prospect.

Abel can net this Phillies team with several holes, a legitimate return, The Phillies need a lockdown reliever now more than ever with Jose Alvarado suspended and ineligible to participate in the postseason. Abel can help get them that. The Phillies have needed outfield help since before the season started. Abel can help get them that.

As hard as it'd be to see him succeed elsewhere, it feels as if Abel's value to this Phillies team is at its highest when exploring what he can bring in a trade rather than what he can do on this team. There's no disputing that he has immense upside, but the Phillies don't have room in their rotation for him. Keeping him locked in Triple-A doesn't do anything for anyone.

The Phillies can solve this issue while improving their team greatly by trading him by this year's trade deadline.